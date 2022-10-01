Pregos, chourico, trinchado, prawns: Eat your heart out at Madeira Fest this weekend

Johannesburg - The Madeira Fest has just launched in Johannesburg and is ready to offer South Africans a true taste of the Portuguese islan. It began on Friday at Casa de Madeira, in Alberton and will run until tomorrow (Sunday).

Over the three days the cream of Gauteng`s cookeries will serve delicious offerings such as: the traditional bolo do caco bread from the renowned Taste of Madeira; pasteis de nata, farturas and coffee from Café Streito; delectable to-go espetada from the Espetada Van; and zingy caipirinha mixed courtesy of Zona Velha and much more. The Saturday Star caught up with Manny Ferreirinha, the national chairperson of the Portuguese Forum of South Africa to chat about the festival. Supplied image. What can we expect from Madeira Fest this year?

You can expect genuine Madeiran hospitality, from the culture to the food and the warm friendly people. What are some of the delicious speciality Madeiran foods that will be on offer at the festival? Madeiran food is based upon Portuguese cuisine with a dash of island flair! You can sample everything from delicious prawns, chouriço and grilled chicken to espetada and Madeiran bolo do caco (bread made from sweet potato, baking powder and salt, crumpled into a ball) as well as the island`s delicious speciality, vina dosh (garlic pork in wine).

Personally for you, what is the most delicious Madeiran dish that everyone should be trying when they visit the festival? Espatada. Supplied image. That`s a hard question as there is so much to choose from so for me it`s a toss-up between the prawns and vina dosh. Are you hoping to give festival goers a taste of what Madeira is actually like?

Absolutely ! Do we have a huge Portuguese and Madeiran community in South Africa, and what is the community like? Many Portuguese speaking South Africans have deep roots in Madeira and indeed Portugal. However the community are fully integrated into society and are passionate citizens of this great country!

Why is a festival like this so important? I think that it is important for a number of reasons: firstly, like the rest of the globe we have come through a difficult time during Covid-19 and it`s time to resume our lives and celebrate life. What better way than to do it with wine, food and song! Secondly, the winter blues are behind us and our world famous South African summer season is here and we know what that means – fun! Chourico and Espetada. Supplied image. Madeiran's are also known for their delicious drinks. What speciality drinks do festival-goers need to try out?

Besides our traditional vinho verde and poncha, you can enjoy the king of drinks - the cool caipirinha. However it`s got quite a kick so go easy, especially in the sun! As with all alcoholic drinks, enjoy responsibly. How delighted are you guys to be hosting this festival with us having gone through a pandemic in the last two years? It`s been a long time since our successful Caravela Portuguese Festivals in 2017 and 2018 and we are proud to be hosting this special event to celebrate the culture and food of the Madeira Island.

Portuguese food is known to be some of the most delicious cuisine in the world. Why would you say that is? It`s simple cooking, natural foods generally free of modern-day preservatives, harvesting the freshest produce and cooked with a lot of passion. Plus, everyone knows that the Mediterranean way of cooking is among the healthiest. Aside from the delicious food, what else can we expect from Madeira Fest?

There is lots of live music from some of Portugal, Madeira and South Africa’s biggest artists and DJs with traditional folk dancing and performances. You can expect great weather. Would you consider this festival among the best food festivals in SA? Without a doubt. We are looking forward to hosting the people of Gauteng.

Artists such as Kurt Darren will be performing at the Madeira Fest. Supplied image. Is Madeira Fest anything like the popular Portuguese festival Lusito Land? Or is it the same festival with just a different name? Although it is similar, in that it is based on Portuguese food and culture, The Madeira Fest is organised by the Portuguese Forum and in no way connected to Lusito Land. The focus this year is on the wonderful idyllic island of Madeira. Recipe for Portuguese chourico, beans and rice

Preparation: 10 minutes Cook:

30 mins Total: 40 mins

Servings: 2 Ingredients 2 cups of water

1 cup of uncooked white rice 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 dried chourico sausage, halved lengthwise and cut in to ¼ slices

¼ Spanish onion, finely chopped 3 cloves garlic, minced 1 ½ cups tomato sauce

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning Salt & pepper to taste

½ can fava beans, rinsed and drained Directions Bring the water to a boil in a pot; stir the rice into the boiling water, reduce heat to low, place cover on the pot, and allow the rice to cook until all the moisture is absorbed, about 30 minutes.