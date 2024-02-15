Qatar Airways plans to take inflight dining to the next level

IF you are a lover of airline food, this one will certainly tantalise your taste buds. The gategroup, known for its airline catering and retail-on-board and hospitality products and services, has teamed up with Qatar Airways to bring passengers even more amazing meals. With gategroup on board, the award-winning airline will set a new benchmark in inflight dining experience, quality, sustainability and healthy eating.

The collaboration will see the passenger dining experience soaring to new heights with a strong emphasis on healthy eating, as well as sustainability. Here are some examples of the delicious and healthy meals passengers can enjoy with Qatar Airways. Qatar Airways' commitment to global aviation excellence will be reinforced by gategroup’s expertise in menu design, culinary concepts and operational excellence. QA’s Chief Executive Officer, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said the partnership with gategroup will amplify their brand by delivering refined culinary experiences for guests, inflight and on the ground in their world-class lounges at Hamad International Airport.

Chief Executive Officer of gategroup, Christoph Schmitz said they are genuinely honoured to walk this path alongside Qatar Airways. It is a journey of discovery, growth, and immense potential, and we firmly believe in the transformative power of collaboration, where two companies come together with shared visions and values to craft something truly outstanding,” he added. The gategroup culinary team will be based in Doha and will contribute to the development of a dedicated culinary studio for the airline, which will facilitate innovation, co-creation and efficient menu design. The new culinary creations will focus on high quality ingredients, health and nutrition, incorporating local produce with a view to sustainable sourcing, authenticity and supporting local businesses.