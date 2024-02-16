Quick and easy recipes that smack of summer

The recipes all showcase African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which is a perfectly balanced medium to intense extra virgin olive oil with fresh, green aromatic fruitiness, distinct pepperiness, and pleasantly bitter notes. Made using only the best locally grown olives, African Gold is a celebration of local farmers, and each bottle highlights the incredible produce we have in South Africa. As it is an Extra Virgin Olive Oil, it carries its own unique flavour profile that is perfectly paired with the delicious dishes below. So, sit back, put your feet up and enjoy a taste of summer!

Whipped Feta and Crispy Roast Potatoes Feta’s not just for salads! We love using this salty cheese as the base for a smooth and creamy dip – and it’s even more delicious paired with freshly roasted baby potatoes. A fabulous snack for relaxed dining with your friends and family. 225g feta cheese, crumbled

¼ cup plain Greek yoghurt 2 tablespoons African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced Freshly ground black pepper, to taste 450g baby potatoes, washed and halved

2 tablespoons African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil Salt and pepper, to taste Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish.

Mix the baby potatoes with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, salt and pepper and roast in the oven at 180°C until golden brown. While your potatoes are cooking, place the rest of your ingredients into a blender and blitz up into a thick paste. Place your whipped feta into a bowl and serve alongside the crispy roast potatoes. Drizzle with African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a sprinkle of fresh parsley before serving.

Zesty Harissa This bright blend of spices and charred red pepper is a delicious addition to any meal – swirl into cream cheese or hummus as a dip, add to pasta as the base of a sauce or loosen with olive oil and use as a marinade for chicken, steak, or roast vegetables. Or keep it simple and use as a tasty dip for chips. 2 large red bell peppers

15ml cumin seeds 30ml coriander seeds 10ml fennel seeds

15ml paprika 15ml smoked paprika 15ml dried chilli flakes

6 garlic cloves, peeled 200g tomatoes, peeled and chopped 2-3 fresh red chillies

60ml African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil Salt and pepper, to taste Halve the peppers, scoop out the seeds and place on a greased, foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with a dash of olive oil before placing under the grill at a high heat.

Grill the peppers for 10 – 15 minutes, or until the skin has charred and the flesh is soft. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before peeling the blackened skin off the pepper pieces. Meanwhile, dry fry your cumin, coriander and fennel seeds. Once toasted, blitz together in a spice grinder (or with a mortar and pestle) until finely ground.

Place all the ingredients together into a blender and blend until fine. Check seasoning and add salt and pepper to taste. Herby Olive Bread Dip This is the best way to serve crusty bread! You won’t be able to stop dipping into this olive-and-herb packed bread dip – and not only is it very moreish, but it’s sensationally simple to make.

1 cup African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil ½ cup Kalamata olives, finely chopped ½ cup green olives, finely chopped

2 teaspoons Egyptian dukkah 1 teaspoon dried oregano 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 clove garlic, minced Crusty ciabatta bread, to serve Mix all the ingredients (except for the bread) in a bowl and allow to stand for at least an hour before serving. This allows time for the ingredients to infuse the olive oil.