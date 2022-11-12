Roxy Louw is not just a pretty face ... she can spin records too

Johannesburg - Model, actress and DJ Roxy Louw has been invited to headline New Zealand’s main New Year’s Eve festival as one of only two international acts. While she is widely known for being a successful model, having featured prominently for big brands including Sports Illustrated and FHM, these days you are more likely to find her behind a DJ booth instead of in front of a camera.

Story continues below Advertisement

The model and actress has been thriving as a DJ and now finds herself featuring at some of the most prominent music festivals in the country. Most recently, the 35-year-old was invited to DJ at one of the most prominent music events in the country, H20, where she featured on the main stage with some of Africa’s biggest talents. Last month, Louw received news that she would be headlining New Zealand’s main New Year’s Eve festival.

“I’m so excited. It’s all unreal and so exciting at the same time. As a female DJ carving my name in the space, it is exciting to be recognised on this level.” Actress, model and DJ, Roxy Louw. Supplied image. Playing at popular dance festival H20 was a dream come true. “That was an absolute honour for me, more so playing on the main stage alongside Africa’s best talent such as DJ Fresh, Major league DJz, Max Hurrel, Mark Stent, Kyle Cassim, Dean Fuel, Abby Nurock, to name a few.

Story continues below Advertisement

“So many DJs’ careers started at H2O and it is definitely the party of the year. The energy was insane and the crowd was so responsive and just happy to be there, especially after a long, hard lockdown. “It was the perfect event to break through and shake it all off. A state of freedom was their tagline for this year and it definitely was.” Actress, model and DJ, Roxy Louw. Supplied image. Louw began deejaying in 2010. It was in a DJ battle against another model, Tracy McGregor.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I went head-to-head against Tracy McGregor. We toured the country playing for alcohol brands at various clubs. This set such a great foundation for crowd reading and igniting a fire for playing. I later played by myself, touring for Tropika’s beach party events across South Africa and later for more alcohol brands.” She took a break in 2016 and then the big lockdown happened. “I was in my apartment playing daily. It was a form of escape from the lockdown but also a form of expression. I love music, it has always been such a massive part of me and my life ... deejaying at my parents’ house parties with cassettes at 10 years old and making CDs for friends throughout high school.

“Later also with yoga, which was mostly sonic journeys combining music and movement, all I wanted to do was to put smiles on faces and lead them closer toward themselves and there is no better way to do that than with music. “Now I get to do so on a greater scale and it truly sets my soul on fire. It’s like riding and dropping into a massive wave, you are on an energy high for days later. There is no better adrenaline rush than playing on stage, other than surfing.” Actress, model and DJ, Roxy Louw. Supplied image. Louw says the adrenaline rush of deejaying is just like surfing.

“Much like surfing, deejaying is riding a wave of music. It requires rhythm and timing. The adrenaline I get from a suspenseful build up to a big drop is just like dropping in on a big wave. There is a state of flow that only being a DJ and surfing can put me in.” While Louw is at home in a DJ booth, she admits the nerves do creep up on her when she performs. “There is always a sense of nervousness and excitement when playing. Sometimes the crowd isn’t feeling it then you pivot, but I love every moment of it.”

Louw describes her playing style as versatile. “I play for the people. I will adapt and change to keep the crowd moving and happy. I play predominantly tech house music, house music, Afro house music. I love techno and love being let loose to really ‘gooi’. I’ve even played some Afrikaans music so it really depends on who is in front of me and what mood I’m (in).” Louw says she dreams of playing at the biggest music festivals around the world one day.