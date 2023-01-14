SA food trends 2023: Technology, fusion and plant-based leading the way

Johannesburg - South Africa is affectionately known as the ‘Rainbow Nation,’ and this extends into its food offerings as it continues to tantalise taste buds from across the globe. And while the country, a growing hot spot for food tourism, is somewhat aligned with international culinary trends, we also have our own unique tastes and meal offerings.

Following the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, restaurants were forced to alter their operations and think outside the box, which has led to an explosion of flavour and creativity. As the nation attempts to emerge from the global health crisis, The Saturday Star caught up with some of South Africa’s top foodies and chefs to analyse the top food trends for 2023 and why the nation is a popular dining destination. Fehmida Jordaan - Food entrepreneur, social media influencer and founder of the Halaal Goods Market

Fehmida Jordaan - Food entrepreneur, social media influencer and founder of the Halaal Goods Market. Supplied image. - How would you describe the current food scene in South Africa? Currently, I think it's experimental but not enough. There are new businesses opening but not enough that are truly unique, with offerings that challenge the taste buds. However, I do think we are heading in that direction, and the biggest change needs to come from consumers willing to push themselves to try new and different things. -What do you think will be some of the biggest food trends in SA this year?

Fusion foods, and in a small way, the revival of old traditional foods and methods in a glamorous, more widely available way. I'm thinking of getting magwinya served in a la carte restaurants, small pop up food scenes that challenge the norms. I think we have had our Asian-influence time, and now we are going through a Mexican-Spanish-Latin American revival right now. I don't know if it will push through, but I'm certainly enjoying the fun, the flavours, the colours and the camaraderie. - How do you think the food scene has evolved in South Africa over the past few years? I think a lot more people have turned to opening food businesses to survive through the pandemic, which caused many job losses. But they didn't really push the boundaries to produce real artisanal and interesting food because they were just trying to survive as we are coming out of the pandemic. The consumer is becoming a bit more fussier, and these businesses are starting to look critically at their offering, how they serve, what is unique and the quality of the food they are offering. Along with that, we have had an upsurge of markets and food scenes where people are keen to eat at and support the artisanal business.

- What do you think makes South Africa so unique as a food destination? Sadly, I don't think we celebrate our foods enough, and likewise, with the consumer support, we need more support for local food. We have such a diverse melting pot of cultures and ethnicities, but we don't play enough with the fusion of flavours within this. I think we have a food scene that is vibrant, alive, unique and delicious, but we do need to infuse our South African-Ness into it more, and this would quadruple our offering, especially to the tourism market. I think if we celebrate it more, we could become a real food destination. Josh Simon: Chef and partner at Arbour Cafe and Courty

Josh Simon: Chef and partner at Arbour Cafe and Courty. Supplied image. - How do you think the food scene has evolved in the country over the past few years? Some of the biggest developments include: 1) The role of technology in the food industry has created more convenience and quick access to food than ever before - like ordering platforms such as Uber Eats and app-based delivery companies.

2) A move to catering for all dietary requirements beyond vegetarian and health to include everything from vegan-ism to gluten free, with chefs and restaurant owners having to find creative alternatives to meet their customers' needs. 3) Downsizing menus to focus on a select few dishes. This not only helps from a cost perspective, but allows restaurants to deliver fresher and better prepared dishes. 4) Brunch has exploded! We are proud to say that we introduced our bottomless Mimosa brunches a while ago, but since then, we have certainly seen a boom in café and breakfast spots following suit.

- How do you think the Covid-19 pandemic impacted and influenced food trends in SA? We have seen a significant increase in the price of produce, and often times an ingredient may be too expensive to include on a menu. Another thing I have noticed is that before Covid, each restaurant had days where they knew they were going to be busy, like weekends and public holidays, but now, things can be so unpredictable following the impact on consumers' pockets. Sometimes a Tuesday lunchtime is busier than a Sunday brunch. It keeps us on our toes. - What do you think makes South Africa so unique as a food destination?

We have rich soil in South Africa, so we have beautiful produce, and what a lot of people don't know is that our meat and vegetable products are of a very high quality. For example, our Karoo lamb is unique as the animals eat Fynbos and other indigenous plants to the Karoo, which imparts their flavours into the meat. Also, having travelled and eaten abroad, there is no doubt that South Africa boasts some of the friendliest staff, ready and waiting to please. Of course, our service isn't always perfect, but it is of a high standard. Carolina Rasenti: Chef @Deli at the Acsiopolis precinct Carolina Rasenti: Chef @Deli at the Acsiopolis precinct. Supplied image. - How would you describe the current food scene in South Africa?

Up and coming. Our top restaurants are now on the world's Top 100 lists, and there is no denying we have the talent and the natural resources to compete with the rest of the world's food scene. - What do you think will be some of the biggest food trends in SA this year? Affordable luxury and the home gourmet chef, which means today’s customer is looking for top quality products and unusual products at an accessible price.

- How do you think the food scene has evolved in the country over the past few years? I believe gone are the days of only going out for special occasions. Eating out IS the special occasion. And so, there has been a great return to the “Mom and Pop” shops of the past. We want to know who makes our food and how they make it; the people and personalities behind the brands are as important as the plate of food we order. - How do you think the Covid-19 pandemic impacted and influenced food trends in SA?

As families were forced to stay home, it has brought about a renewed love for “The home cooked meal”. Families want to gather around a table as they have always done, but now they want to huddle in the kitchen, and create together, and “travel” through their taste buds. - How do you think SA as a food destination sets itself apart from other countries? We are described as the rainbow nation, and our food offerings are as diverse and as unique as the colours of the rainbow. From the cool blue waters of the Cape, a Snoek braai, to the warm orange of a Durban curry and the green urban forest of the Johannesburg high end dining. No visitor will ever be bored.

Kubendran Moodley: Managing Director for Empact Food Services Kubendran Moodley: Managing Director for Empact Food Services. Supplied image. How would you describe the current food scene in South Africa? – Drive to source ingredients from local farmers and producers;

– Spicy flavours in curries paired with artisanal breads and fresh salad sides; – Building your own salad bars allows you to select your specific preferences, and offers the enjoyment of creating your own meal; – Local African cuisine with different meats served with samp or maize meal;

– Charcoaled fruit and vegetables pushing the limits of the traditional braai; – Sharing boards – More appetite for meat free alternatives

What do you think will be some of the biggest food trends in SA this year? – Plant-based food – Huge emphasis on locally sourced ingredients

– Fusion cuisine – local flavours with global food influence – Food as medicine -Moringa/ Turmeric – Upcycling food waste – Turning food scraps in soups, overripe fruit into jams, sauces

– Mushrooms in more dishes- More versatility – Powders for flavour and meat free alternative – Dates – Syrups and sweeteners for desserts/sauces/ hot drinks – Cold brew coffee

– Alcohol free cocktails How do you think the food scene has evolved in the country over the past few years? – Dark kitchens, also known as delivery kitchens or virtual kitchens.

– Robotic Kitchens – More automation in food equipment. – Increase interest in local/ sustainable and organic foods – More diverse and inclusive offerings

– More speciality diets like gluten-free, vegan, etc. – Increased sustainability – Upcycling and reducing food waste How do you think SA as a food destination sets itself apart from other countries?