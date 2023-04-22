SA magician and escape artist duo to feature in hit global TV show Got Talent All Stars

Johannesburg - He made a name for himself on the hit TV show Britain’s Got Talent. Now South African magician and illusionist Brendon Peel will be featuring on the global TV show Got Talent All-Stars.

The All-Star show is a curated and specially invited cast of only the best acts from the “Got Talent” TV show acts from around the world. The Gqeberha-born magician and his escape artist partner Li Lau are the only South African act invited to take part in the show and are one of very few magic acts to be featured on any Got Talent All Stars cast ever. Peel and Lau’s performances on Britain's Got Talent a few years ago is what landed them a spot in the prestigious line-up for All-Stars.

South African magician and illusionist Brendon Peel. Supplied image. The two came up against some of the best acts in the world, with the show set to be broadcast around the globe on Saturday. Peel says it is an honour and blessing to have been invited to partake in the biggest talent show in the world and to be cast alongside the best acts from around the globe. “It was such a humbling experience to be a part of a show that features only the best entertainment acts in the entire world,” Peel told the Saturday Star.

While not giving away too much, Peel said he and his partner Lau had performed an act that was guaranteed to blow judges and the audiences away. “Our act is a unique, mind blowing demonstration of using the mind and human body in the most entertaining and dangerous ways.” South African magician and illusionist Brendon Peel with his partner, escape artist Li Lau on Britains Got Talent. Supplied image. Peel has worked with Lau for several years. The two have done various magic shows together and also featured on Britains Got Talent as duo magic act.

“We have worked together on many projects and TV shows around South Africa and the world. We have a great cohesion and know each other’s skill set and talents really well. It's an honour to work with him.” He is confident that the South African duo will do well in the global competition. “I believe in us, but of course, it is going to be very hectic as we are competing with the best acts in the world.”

Peel said the two were invited to perform at the show following their success on Britain’s Got Talent. The duo’s audition on Britain’s Got Talent consisted of a combination of escapology and mentalism. While Lau sat cuffed to a chair, trying to pick locks that would set him free, Peel had to solve a bunch of Rubik's cubes and then use them to add weight to a scale which, if tipped in the wrong direction, would set off a crossbow and send an arrow flying directly at his Lau's head.

“Got Talent All Stars is a curated list of the best acts from various Got Talent shows from around the world, including Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent. We were invited due to our success on Britain's Got Talent. Britain's Got Talent has changed my life and opened my shows to new markets and new audiences around the world. It has been such a blessing.” Despite being well versed in performing in front of huge crowds and intimidating judges, Peel says his experience on Got Talent All Stars proved to be nerve wrecking. “And it is no different with the judges from Got Talent All Stars, however we just had to suck it up and do our best.”