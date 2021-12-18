The most wonderful time of the year: How South Africa’s celebrities are celebrating the festive season

Johannesburg - South Africa is now officially in Christmas mode. The Saturday Star spoke with some of Mzanszi’s celebrities to find out how they will be spending the festive season and what their hopes are for 2022. Miss South Africa and second runner up at the Miss Universe pageant, Lalele Mswane

Who will you be spending Christmas with? I’m going to be spending my festive holiday with my family as I always do. Are you travelling anywhere?

I am travelling to my grandmother in Richards Bay with my mom, sister, brother and niece to relax and completely take it easy with my family. It’s been a rather eventful year for me, so some downtime is necessary. What are you cooking, and what is the one thing guaranteed to be on the Christmas lunch table? More like what aren’t we cooking! My family’s Christmas lunch spread comprises a wide variety of food such as roasted meats, vegetables, a selection of salads, seafood and a lot of sweet treats. Seafood is my favourite, so guaranteed on the lunch table is calamari and prawns.

Drink of choice this Summer? A virgin mojito is my go-to drink and always leaves me feeling so refreshed. Favourite Christmas song?

It’s a tie between Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas by Luther Vandross and All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey. What’s on your Christmas wish-list? I’ve had the most incredible year, and I’m so blessed for that. I don’t have a Christmas wish list this year, and I’m more focused on giving.

Hopes for 2022? My biggest hope for the upcoming year is to have an impactful remainder of my Miss South Africa reign and achieve all my goals in that regard. 702 morning host, Clement Manyatela

702 morning host, Clement Manyatela. Supplied image. What are your Christmas plans? I am going to have lunch with family. I will be travelling to my home village of Vaalbank in Mpumalanga to be with my family and childhood friends. What's that one thing guaranteed to be on the Christmas lunch table?

Meat. Of course, lol. Myself and my brother. My mom acts like she can’t cook anymore when we are around. Drink of choice this Summer? Bubbles bubbles and more bubbles.

How will things be different this year compared to last year? I think this year we are more appreciative of life than we were a year ago. So many families – including our relatives and neighbours have lost someone to Covid-19. We are so grateful to God, I still have all my family. My parents are getting old, they live with comorbidities, and they too could have been affected. But God has been great. And this year, all of us appreciate each other more. What’s on your Christmas wish-list?

I just want to be with my loved ones. And I want to help other people and fulfil their Christmas wishes. That’s my wish. To carry out the plans I have around fulfilling other people’s wish-list. Do you have a favourite Christmas song? No, I don’t. We didn’t grow up listening to Christmas songs. We just play random music every morning on Christmas Day, and neighbours compete with the noise. The one with the biggest speakers wins the day. Lol.

What are your hopes for 2022? For my wildest dreams to be fulfilled. 1 Corinthians 2:9 says: “But as it is written: “Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.”. So, I have high expectations of God. I hope for good health, for more and more successes with work, for great Love, for God’s will to be done in my life.

Thulane “Toolz”Hadebe : Publicist and influencer Who will you be spending Christmas with? I will be in Johannesburg for Christmas. During this time of year, many people miss out on the joy of Christmas, so I will be helping out a charity by doing some volunteer work.

Are you travelling anywhere? After Christmas, I will be travelling with 10 friends to Mozambique. It will be my first time going, and I am looking forward to relaxation and spending quality time with friends. What are you cooking and what is the one thing guaranteed to be on the Christmas lunch table?

The only thing I make in the kitchen are reservations. However, I do always bring a bottle of Ashbourne wine because it’s an easy-drinking wine and complements many dishes. Drink of choice this Summer? If it’s not a bottle of wine, it’s definitely Veuve Clicquot. Champagne is always festive and fun. And because we have great weather this time of year, Veuve Clicquot must be enjoyed in the sun.

Anyone getting married this festive season? Not that I know of, but if someone’s son wants to propose to me, I will start taking the TikTok manifesting seriously. Who still takes a nap after Christmas lunch?

Everyone, it’s obligatory. Make sure to loosen the top button of your pants for comfort. 702 afternoon host, Relebogile Mabotja What are your Christmas plans?

I will be home with the family and celebrating my niece's first birthday. Are you going anywhere? We will travel to family in Gauteng. Travel is best off-peak.

What's that one thing guaranteed to be on the Christmas lunch table? Ox Tongue!!! We love it, and it’s prepared by my mom. I always hook up the Pork Belly. Drink of choice this Summer?

Flavoured lemonade…Grapefruit is delicious. Who still takes a nap after Christmas lunch? We do games and lots of laughing.

How will things be different this year compared to last year? Fewer family members and less travel due to Covid. What’s on your Christmas wish-list?

Lotto Jackpot Do you have a favourite Christmas song? Donny Hathaway - This Christmas