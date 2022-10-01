The Sex Expo 2022 promises to be bigger and better than ever before

Johannesburg - Sexy is returning to South Africa this month at The Sex Expo, which promises to be bigger and better than ever before. The adult-themed exhibition’s tasteful titillation will be held at Times Square in Menlyn, Pretoria, from October 13 to16.

Expo organiser Tao Blignaut explained that ‘sexy shopping,’ stage shows, informative workshops, hilarious and fun audience participation, as well as sexy food and drinks, will be some of its highlights. “Sex is really fun, and The Sex Expo is the most fun you’ll have all year. It’s tasteful, it’s entertaining, and it’s the sexiest shopping experience around.” Blignaut believes that the appeal of The Sex Expo lies in making sex less controversial.

Supplied image. “Sex is no longer as taboo a topic as it used to be, and The Sex Expo provides a comfortable, safe and fun environment to explore the topic.” She added that many South Africans who do not usually visit adult shops feel comfortable having a fun day out with friends at The Sex Expo and are able to do a whole lot of sexy shopping, learn and broaden their minds at the informative workshops and experience the best in sizzling entertainment. Despite the nation’s somewhat reluctance to explore all things sex, Blignaut believes that it is a growing market in the country.

“South Africa has a well-established adult industry, and local consumers are found to be as inquisitive and informed as their international counterparts.” And what makes this year’s The Sex Expo bigger and better than ever is that it is the first since the Covid-19 pandemic erupted across the country from early 2020. “Due to the pandemic, there has not been a sex expo here for three years, so we are excited to be able to showcase all the latest products, toys and entertainment that has been cultivated during the pandemic break.”

There are also more exhibitors than previously as well as an even larger variety of products and gadgets available at this year's expo. Supplied image. This includes over 70 exhibitors showcasing all that sex has to offer, such as: Adult Retail Shopping - Underwear and sexy fashion, lingerie, adult toys, adult novelties, personal lubricants, aphrodisiacs, sexy games, libido boosters and enhancers.

Sexual health and wellness: Demonstrations and information; information education and communication, intimate wellness, self love and care, sexual reproductive health and rights Sensual body art – Tattoos, piercing and body painting Sensual relaxation products and services– Massage machines, sensual massage, a vagina spa and intimate care and play

Love Bots - unique humanoid companions to tickle your fantasies. There will also be stage performances from the leaders in entertainment that are set to dazzle audiences on stage throughout the four days, Blignaut said. The Pulse Boys, the top choreographed male revue show in South Africa, are also expected to make an appearance at The Sex Expo. The event will also give the audience an opportunity to participate in proceedings as they can strut their stuff on stage in the ultimate on-stage experience during the crowd participation events. “Don’t miss the infamous ‘So You Think You Can Strip’ competition, and stand a chance of winning fantastic prizes,” Blignaut said.

Other special attractions at The Sex Expo include Pricasso, the world-famous penile artist from Australia, who will be showing off his talents to attendees throughout the four days. “Watch the master artist at work, and take home a unique portrait that your mother would be proud of,” Blignaut said. Pricasso, the world famous penile artist from Australia will be at The Sex Expo. Meanwhile, The Chapel Of Love is expected to offer the perfect romantic wedding venue for any couple wishing to renew their nuptials. “The marriage officer performs vow renewals and non-binding commitment ceremonies for any couple of any persuasion,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Naked Casino at The Sex Expo 2022 is the ultimate fun gaming experience, where you get to try your luck at Strip Poker or Randy Roulette. “The games are free to all entrants with awesome prizes to be won,” Blignaut said. The Naked Casino at The Sex Expo 2022 is the ultimate fun gaming experience. Supplied image. There will also be sexy workshops, engaging and informative discussions covering all aspects of sexual health and lifestyle by world-renowned sexologists, and expert speakers will educate and open minds at The Workshop every half-hour.

Some of the topics include: The Misconceptions of Sex Dolls - a workshop by Beatrix from Vivacious Vibes. Mistress Cleo from FetishHavenSA - talks all about BDSM in the bedroom, Bondage, and Are you a Dom or Submissive?

MommaBear and Lauri-Leah Momberg from Radio Show on MixFM - Let's Talk About Sex will be leading the charge on Common Misperceptions Regarding Sex and Things That Can Help Couples Connect in the Bedroom and Navigating Starting in Alternative Lifestyles Like Non-Monogamy and Kink. Sharon Gordon from Lola Montez will be exploring topics of sex toys and anal sex. The Chapel Of Love is expected to offer the perfect romantic wedding venue for any couple wishing to renew their nuptials. Supplied image. Jonti Searll from ErosLife will lead workshops on Beautiful Breast Massage, Expanded Energy Orgasm for Her and The Best Handjob Ever.