TheBeautyCollective: How underarm laser treatments can save time, money and the environment

How laser treatments for your underarms can save you time, money and the environment Spring is officially here and with the weather heating up, unsightly underarm hair should be the last thing to worry about. The Laser Beautique (TLB) wants you to enjoy all your summer attire without the hassle of constant hair removal in the underarm region. They offer laser hair removal for the underarms and after I tried it for just one session, I have already noticed that the hair in this area of my body is already growing back a bit slower and much less thicker. Laser hair removal treatments for the underarms at The Laser Beautique. Supplied image. TLB founder Tzvia Hermann explained to The Saturday Star that there are so many benefits if you have the right technology and training but that not all laser treatments are pain-free, permanent and safe for all skin types. But this is not the case at TLB, something I can personally testify too.

“At LTB, it's pain-free, permanent and safe for all skin types, including dark skin.” She added that the laser treatments have been used for hair removal for years and with little to no side effects. “With just a few sessions, you never have to shave or wax again,” Hermann said.

“You can also use it to get rid of ingrown hair, discolouration and pigmentation and to smell fresher for longer.” It is also a way to save time and money. “You will save time waxing or shaving and you will save money in the long run as well as help the environment because razors and wax take years to degrade,” said Hermann.

And at LTB, hair removal for underarms is one of their most popular treatments due to the cost, time and environment saving factors. Meanwhile, Hermann recommends between eight-12 underarm laser treatments in order to see optimal results. “It's a medical treatment and there are no hard or fast rules but one may need as little as six treatments and one may need a few more than 12,” she said.

Laser hair removal treatments for the underarms at The Laser Beautique. Supplied image. “We typically see clients needing eight-12 and some may need touch up treatments to target hair that has been dormant.” And one of the major benefits of laser hair removal for the underarms is reducing discolouration and pigmentation in the area, and Hermann said that some see differences after just one treatment. “Pigmentation is usually caused by trauma to the skin and every time you wax or shave you cause trauma,” she explained.