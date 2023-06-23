TheBeautyCollective: Keeping your hair moisturised this winter with Creme of Nature’s Pure Honey

Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way to improve to look and feel your best. Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips, some untried which could be dangerous and downright obscure. The Beauty Collective seeks to provide tried and tested beauty and lifestyle tips and advice. From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner as well as outer beauty.

Creme of Nature Pure Honey Moisturising Dry Defense Conditioner As we approach the middle of winter, I have had to take extra steps to moisturise my skin, lips and hair, which often dries out during the winter months. This is particularly the case for my hair, which changes its mood with the weather. In summer, it gets so oily, but in winter I find my tips becoming so dry and brittle. I recently started using the Creme of Nature Pure Honey Moisturising Dry Defense Conditioner. Made from pure honey, rich in coconut oil and shea butter, it promised to repair my dry and dehydrated hair.

And while I have only used it a few times, I can already see a difference in the condition of my hair. It already feels more moisturised and healthy, even days after a wash and even when I am outdoors, in the cold weather for an extended period of time. This conditioner also seems to deliver on its promise to smooth and soften the hair as well as detangle knots and control frizz. The all-natural product also contains no sulphates, which are chemical products, and no mineral oils. It moisturises my hair without weighing it down, it is fragrance-free and suitable for curly hair. Creme of Nature Pure Honey Moisturising Dry Defense Conditioner retails for about R150 for a 355ml bottle and since only a small amount is required with each wash, it can last for quite a while. It is also recommended to use in conjunction with the Creme of Nature Pure Honey Moisturising Dry Defense shampoo and moisturising cream.