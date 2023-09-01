TheBeautyCollective: The superpowers of Vitamin C in skincare

Johannesburg - Modern beauty has become a culmination of mental, physical and emotional well-being which all work concurrently for you to be your best self. And with the continuous demands of daily life, some self-care goes a long way for you to look and feel your best. Social media is also flooded with the latest beauty tips - some untried -which could be dangerous and downright obscure. The Beauty Collective (TBC) seeks to provide tried-and-tested beauty and lifestyle tips, and advice. From skincare, haircare, make-up as well as nutrition, fitness and mental health, this is your guide to elevate your inner and outer beauty.

The Superpowers of Vitamin C in skincare In the pursuit of timeless beauty and youthful radiance, skincare enthusiasts are turning their attention to a potent ingredient that has taken the beauty world by storm – Vitamin C. Nicole Sherwin, the founder of Eco Diva Natural, a superfood skincare, explained that long revered for its immune-boosting properties, this antioxidant powerhouse has now found its place in the realm of skincare.

Eco Diva Natural Vitamin C serum. Supplied image. “Vitamin C has revolutionised the way we approach proactive-ageing routines,” she believes. “It is a crucial component in your skincare regimen for healthy skin microbiome and proactive ageing as it works wonders in boosting collagen production and revitalising skin cells. Sherwin listed some of the incredible benefits of plant-based Vitamin C in skincare:

The science behind Vitamin C and ageing: As the years gracefully pass by, our skin undergoes a natural ageing process characterised by a decrease in collagen production and cellular turnover, Sherwin explained. “Collagen, the protein responsible for maintaining the skin's firmness and elasticity, begins to dwindle, leading to fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin,” she said.

“This is where Vitamin C steps in as a superhero for your skin.” Collagen crusader: Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, plays a pivotal role in collagen synthesis – the process by which new collagen fibres are created, Sherwin said.

“By providing the necessary building blocks for collagen production, Vitamin C becomes your skin's ally in maintaining its youthful structure.” She added that regular application of Vitamin C-infused skincare products can potentially diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, giving your skin a plump and rejuvenated look. Eco Diva Natural Vitamin C face cream. Supplied image. Antioxidant armour:

The Eco Diva Natural founder said that another remarkable quality of Vitamin C is its potent antioxidant properties. “The skin is constantly exposed to environmental aggressors, such as pollution and UV radiation, which lead to the production of free radicals. “These free radicals wreak havoc on skin cells, causing oxidative stress and premature ageing. Vitamin C then swoops in to neutralise these free radicals, protecting your skin from damage and helping to maintain its radiant glow.

Brightening brilliance: Sherwin explained that as time goes on, the skin's natural exfoliation process slows down, leading to a dull and lacklustre complexion. “Vitamin C possesses the ability to inhibit the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for dark spots and uneven skin tone,” she said, adding that by limiting melanin production, Vitamin C can aid in brightening the skin, restoring its natural luminosity and youthful vibrancy. Choosing the right Vitamin C product:

To fully harness the benefits of Vitamin C, Sherwin believes that it is crucial to select the right skincare product. She suggested looking for products that contain natural forms of Vitamin C, that are not chemically created but found readily available in many superfood plants. “This form is more stable, is bio-identical for skin and effective in penetrating the skin barrier, ensuring optimal results with no nasty side effects, only magnificent proactively ageing skin radiance, skin function and skin protection.” Incorporating Vitamin C into your skincare routine:

Sherwin also suggested maximising the proactive ageing benefits of Vitamin C by considering integrating it into your skincare routine: Cleanser: Start your day with a Vitamin C-infused cleanser to kick-start your skin's revitalization journey. Serum: Apply a Vitamin C serum after cleansing and before moisturising. This allows the antioxidant-rich formula to deeply penetrate and work its magic, Sherwin said.

Moisturiser: Opt for a moisturiser enriched with Vitamin C to lock in hydration while providing a final layer of protection. Sunscreen: Vitamin C complements your sunscreen by offering an additional layer of defence against harmful UV rays. “By incorporating Vitamin C into your daily skincare routine, you're not just investing in products – you're investing in a vibrant, youthful future for your skin,” Sherwin said.