WATCH: #TheBeautyCollective - TikTok’s most popular beauty trends

Barbie Botox and Glass Skin - Study reveals TikTok's most popular beauty trends A new study has revealed Barbie Botox to be the most popular beauty trend on Tik Tok. It has more than 50 million views, with 3K posts in the past week alone.

The research, conducted by beauty experts at Lilac St, analysed popular hashtags on the social media site for each of the most recent beauty trends in order to reveal a ranking of the most popular ones. And the research found that Barbie Botox, a viral trend which was originally designed to relieve intense neck muscles and is recognised for its aesthetic benefit which gives the illusion of a longer neck resembling a Barbie doll, is the most popular. The study found that the trend took the top spot in the rankings with over 50 million views on TikTok, with over 3K posts in the last week alone.

Latte Make-Up, a beauty trend acclaimed for its neutral browns and glossy finish, was the second most popular. “The #lattemakeup hashtag has surpassed 20 million TikTok views and has gone viral due to its timeless and modern look,” the researchers said. “Otherwise known as the ‘sun-kissed look of the summer’, celebrities including Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez are its early adopters.”

Glass Skin is the third beauty trend TikTok users favour trying. “This trend has broken into the beauty mainstream, focusing on proper skincare routine and a luminous complexion,” the researchers said. “It originated in the Korean beauty scene and quickly went viral on social media.”

TikTokers have demonstrated their love for the glass-like skin trend, with 17 million views, referencing the hashtag over 1K times last week. In fourth place was Micro Beauty, with more than 13 million views for micro beauty-related searches on the app. “This TikTok beauty trend embraces shorter hair, short nails, and even shorter make-up routines. It focuses on efficiency and simplicity while still looking effortlessly chic.”

The researchers said the #MicroBeauty was mentioned 600 times in the past seven days. In addition, Face Yoga was the fifth beauty trend on TikTok in 2023, with more nine million views and more than 400 hashtag mentions during the last week, the research found. “It proves that youthful, toned skin can be achieved through certain facial exercises, encouraging doing face yoga instead of wasting time and money on expensive products.

“By doing a series of facial exercises, people tone and tighten skin, reduce wrinkles, and achieve a glowing complexion.” In sixth place was “Glossy Lips”, with seven million views. “This trend offers TikTokers to shine their look with just a swipe of high-shine gloss, switching from basic to boujee in seconds.”

The researchers said the key to nailing the trend was to choose the right shade and formula for your skin tone and lip shape. And with five million views on TikTok, Faux Freckles is the seventh most popular beauty trend. “It is all about using make-up to create natural-looking freckles on the skin to give that sun-kissed look without actual sun damage,” the researchers said.