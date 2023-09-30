When the going gets tough, South Africans get snacking, new report finds

Johannesburg - South Africans may be dealing with tough economic challenges but that doesn’t stop them from enjoying an indulgent snack every now and again. In fact, it seems the difficult times may be compelling them to seek moments of sweet reprieve more often. Insights from South Africa’s first State of Snacking report, by Mondelēz International, indicate that South Africans continue to prioritise snacking, despite rising costs and economic challenges.

The report forms part of the company’s global consumer trends study that examines year-on-year insights in 13 markets on how consumers make snacking decisions. Mondelēz International senior director of marketing, sub-Saharan Africa, Arpan Sur, said Mondelēz International was intentional about Snacking Made Right. “This includes understanding our consumers and the markets we operate in, which is why these reports are so important for gaining consumer insights. Not only do they inform the future of snacking, they validate our focus on delivering the right snack, for the right moment, made the right way,” he said.

Even though 94% of South Africans voiced their concern about inflation, 78% reported that they always found room in their budgets for snacks. This is especially true of millennials and Gen Z – both 85%. Sur said South African consumers might be having a difficult time in the face of high inflation and load shedding, but the findings indicated that they remained resilient and positive. “Interestingly, 75% of South Africans believe it is more important than ever to enjoy moments of indulgence and 80% say chocolate is good for the soul, with 50% reporting that they eat it weekly or more,” he said.

When it comes to brand love, South Africans (66%) say they will go out of their way to find their favourite snacks and 72% would pay extra to bring some of their favourite childhood snack brands back. Mondelēz International is home to several long-standing and beloved brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Chappies and and Lunch Bar. “With our 200-year global heritage and more than 80-year history in South Africa, some brands – the Lunch Bar being a case in point – provoke nostalgic memories and the desire for them stays with people their entire lives,” Sur said.

Digital channels are enhancing the snacking exploration process, with 63% of South African consumers saying they are more likely to find new snacks via digital channels than in-person ones and 92% of consumers having either bought or considered buying a snack in-store after seeing it online. “This makes it critically important for marketers to ensure that their messages are reaching target audiences via digital channels in a meaningful and relevant way,” Sur said. The report also found that indulgent snacking is an intentional pursuit, with 85% of South Africans saying they are selective about the indulgent snacks they choose. This is especially true among young, Gen X consumers (90%). South Africans also make an effort to be mindful and present when enjoying these types of snacks, with 78% more likely to take time to savour indulgent snacks.

South African consumers are increasingly focused on the sustainability of the products they buy, and this remains true when it comes to snacks, with 70% saying that sustainable packaging helps them enjoy their snacks more, and 84% expressing a wish that more snacks came with biodegradable packaging. Notably, 63% of consumers say they will pay more for snacks that are better for the environment and 64% will pay more for snacks that contain ethically sourced ingredients. With its focus on consistency and authenticity, Mondelēz International has been working for decades to secure its cocoa supplies and compensate farmers fairly for the quality products they deliver. In addition, a project by Cadbury Dairy Milk is helping improve literacy levels across South Africa and Stimorol is supporting young, talented musicians to help them connect them with creative business mentors. “It’s about giving back to communities in a socially meaningful way. When a brand genuinely cares about connecting, consumers understand that they’re buying into something bigger than a snack,” Sur said.