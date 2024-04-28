Dolphins no match as Lions roar to CSA T20 Challenge title in style

The Lions delivered an emphatic all-round performance to romp to a seven-wicket victory over the Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge final at the Wanderers on Sunday. Set a modest target of 166 to win by the Dolphins, the hosts always looked comfortable in their chase.

Opener Reeza Hendricks top-scored with 73 from 52 balls (4x4, 3x6) and combined with Wiaan Mulder’s blistering 55 from 26 to take the Lions to victory with 2.2 overs to spare. Together Mulder and Hendricks put on an unbeaten 85 in 7.2 overs, as the Dolphins attack battled to stem the flow of runs.

In fact, Proteas allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo who returned miserly figures of 1/14 in two overs could not even sway it for the visitors. The Dolphins though, would have liked to have a full complement of four overs from the experienced pacer, but Phehlukwayo pulled up in mid-stride during his spell and had to receive strapping on his lower leg to complete his over. Prenelan Subrayen also returned economical figures of 0/10 in two overs, but after opening the bowling while the Lions were building their chase - he unsurprisingly did not return to the attack once the batsmen were set.

Earlier, the Dolphins were sent in to bat and were hit by the loss of regular wickets as five of the Lions bowlers all took at least one wicket each. The pick of the Lions was Codi Yusuf with impressive figures of 2/16 in his four overs. He was ably supported by Bjorn Fortuin as he too delivered a top performance with the ball with 2/24. Opener Khaya Zondo anchored the innings with 37 from 25 balls, and though Jason Smith plundered 51 from 33 balls, no other Dolphins batsman could manage more than 17.