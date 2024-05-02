WATCH: AB de Villiers surprised Proteas have excluded Faf du Plessis in T20 World Cup squad

By Mthobisi Nozulela Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers says he is surprised about the exclusion of veteran batter Faf du Plessis from the Proteas squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in the US and West Indies.

The 39-year-old former captain, du Plessis, last represented South Africa in the T20 game four years ago, but he has been in great knick for several years in the Indian Premier League. De Villiers spoke on his 360 Show on YouTube, saying he felt his friend and experienced batter Du Plessis would make the squad given his experience and his current form. “South African squad has announced Aiden Markram as captain, no Faf du Plessis, that’s a big surprise to me. I honestly thought with his experience and the way he is playing there’s one more World Cup in it for him,” said de Villiers

The 39-year-old du Plessis had previously indicated that he was eyeing the 2024 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup to make his return in Proteas colours. Du Plessis has been putting up fine performances for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year’s edition of the IPL, however, that was not enough to see the former skipper make the come back. De Villiers also said he was surprised by the inclusion of Quinton de Kock in the side but added that he was happy to see him make the team as everyone knows what he was capable of. The big-hitting wicket-keeper-batman has largely underperformed for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL this season, getting just 236 runs at an average of 26.22.