Sharks welcome Aphiwe Dyantyi with open arms

Cape Town - Aphiwe Dyantyi met his new teammates on Tuesday as his signing for the Sharks was confirmed and the Springbok winger is eager to deliver for the side. After a four-year ban for the use of banned substances, Dyantyi will be available in August for the Durban side, and his new teammates are happy to have him.

Currie Cup captain Reniel Hugo said it's a new beginning and a chance that the former Lions player will grab with both hands. "He has definitely learned lessons this whole period and he comes to the Sharks with a clean slate," Hugo said.

"He will come out here and enjoy his rugby. They say you never know what you have until it's gone, he had rugby and was in the Springboks and unfortunately made a mistake, and paid the price. "So he will come here with lots of energy and big hunger. He will come here and inspire us to use every opportunity that comes our way. We met him today and he is really excited and looking forward to joining us.

"We will welcome him with open arms and let him do his job on the field for us.” Meanwhile, Hugo and his teammates are bracing for a physical onslaught from the Pumas in their Currie Cup semi-final on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm) in Durban. "They would want to come here and dominate the set-piece, their line-out, mauls and scrums. And with Tinus (De Beer) and Devon (Williams), they have a really good kicking game.

"They have a good all-round game, finished third on the log, and are the current champions. They will come here thinking they can win, and they will go for the win. "We have to be better in every aspect of our game."