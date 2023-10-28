Get your gees on! A playlist of the ultimate Rugby World Cup final anthems

Last weekend when the Springboks played, and won, against England on Saturday at the Rugby World Cup in France, on the music front, the Spotify playlist Rugby Musiek’s streams surged by 191%.

The Rugby World Cup games have become reasons to get together and have fun and many can agree a party is not complete without good music.

The rugby-focused playlist Rugby Musiek consists of new and well-known rugby-themed and patriotic songs such as ‘Nkalakatha’ by Mandoza, ‘Siya Kolisi’ by Robbie Wessels, and ‘Saam Suid-Afrika’ by prominent Afrikaans musician Anlia Star (wife to Eben Etzebeth) alongside fellow artists Robbie Wessels and Karlien Van Jaarsveld.

The surge was not just limited to the Rugby Musiek playlist; searches for ‘rugby’ increased by 210% that same day in South Africa, and it seems the excitement was not just contained to the rainbow nation - globally, there was an increase of 82% for ‘rugby’ on Spotify.

It’s no surprise that anyone wants to listen to songs that can get them into the rugby spirit, it’s the hottest thing at the moment, on and off the field.