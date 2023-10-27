WATCH: Nomzamo Mbatha, Mihlali, Lasizwe, Kat Sinivasan and more share their messages of support for Springboks

The Springboks have certainly brought the country together with their performance at the Rugby World Cup while defending their championship title. Last weekend, they had everyone in the country on the edge of their seats in their nail-biting quarter-final triumph against France, and once again all eyes will be on them as they take on their old enemy New Zealand.

Leading up to the big game, ordinary South Africans and fans of the Boks have been sharing messages of support for the national team, reminding them that the nation is behind them. Holly Rey at the Stella Artois’ Let’s Do Dinner event in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied

At Stella Artois’ Let’s Do Dinner event in Johannesburg, IOL Entertainment spotted a few Mzansi celebrities and asked them if they were inside the changing room before the Boks stepped onto the pitch, how would they hype them up? The central theme of the event, presented by Stella Artois, was “If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?” and it brought together all kinds of people; highlighting and inspiring the power of human connection around the table. Lasizwe, Mihlali Ndamase, Unathi Nkayi, Holly Rey, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Kat Sinivasan gave pretty interesting responses from die groen kant, a message for the single players and Siya Kolisi’s famous dance moves.

Mihlali Ndamase at the Stella Artois’ Let’s Do Dinner event in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied All the messages of support had one thing in common - the Boks should have fun.

Mbatha shared; “This is the time to create a new legacy, we are not just doing it for those who came before, we are doing it for those who are to come.” Rey shared: “South Africa is depending on you, we need this win more than you know. But you know, go out there have fun and if you’re single, call me.” Sinivasan said: “Boks you are already doing it, so don’t be shy, don't let the spotlight make you nervous. We’ve got this one in the bag, let’s get them boys!”

Melanie Bala and Unathi Nkayi at the Stella Artois’ Let’s Do Dinner event in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied Lasizwe joked that the national team should not wear underwear and just wear their shorts and not worry because they are bringing it home, again. Ndamase said she would do one of Kolisi’s famous dance moves to hype the squad up.