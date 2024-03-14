Another one ... World Cup-winner Andre Esterhuizen the latest Springbok to join Sharks

After weeks of speculation, the Sharks finally announced the return of Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Andre Esterhuizen on Thursday. The United Rugby Championship’s bottom team has been on a signing frenzy of late as they look to add the pieces that can help them have a better season than the one they’re currently having.

While he was linked with a move to the French Top 14, a return to the cash-rich Sharks was seen as the most likely move. On Thursday, this was confirmed. Before moving to Harlequins, the 29-year-old played for the Sharks between 2013 and 2020, where he became a crowd favourite. Like Nyakane, Esterhuizen was a member of the Springboks’ squad that won last year’s Rugby World Cup title in France.

Esterhuizen and Nyakane join a Sharks outfit that already has other World Cup-winning Springboks such as Vincent Koch, Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi. We welcome Sbu Nkosi to the Toyota Cheetahs! 💣🐆@ToyotaSA pic.twitter.com/nuL6aTjL0t — Toyota Cheetahs (@CheetahsRugby) March 14, 2024 Meanwhile, the Cheetahs announced they’d signed 2019 World Cup-winning Springbok Sbu Nkosi.