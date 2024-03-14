Another one ... World Cup-winner Andre Esterhuizen the latest Springbok to join Sharks

After weeks of speculation, the Sharks finally announced the return of Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Andre Esterhuizen on Thursday.
The United Rugby Championship’s bottom team has been on a signing frenzy of late as they look to add the pieces that can help them have a better season than the one they’re currently having.
Two weeks ago, they signed the lions pair of Jordan Hendrikse and Emmanuel Tshituka for next season. And on Wednesday, they announced Trevor Nyakane would also be making the move to Durban.
Speculation has been rife since Harlequins announced that the big centre would be leaving the Gallagher Premiership club at the end of the season.
While he was linked with a move to the French Top 14, a return to the cash-rich Sharks was seen as the most likely move. On Thursday, this was confirmed.
Before moving to Harlequins, the 29-year-old played for the Sharks between 2013 and 2020, where he became a crowd favourite.
Like Nyakane, Esterhuizen was a member of the Springboks’ squad that won last year’s Rugby World Cup title in France.
Esterhuizen and Nyakane join a Sharks outfit that already has other World Cup-winning Springboks such as Vincent Koch, Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi.
We welcome Sbu Nkosi to the Toyota Cheetahs! 💣🐆@ToyotaSA pic.twitter.com/nuL6aTjL0t— Toyota Cheetahs (@CheetahsRugby) March 14, 2024
Meanwhile, the Cheetahs announced they’d signed 2019 World Cup-winning Springbok Sbu Nkosi.
Nkosi has been without a team since leaving the Bulls, and moves to Bloemfontein in a bid to rebuild his once promising rugby career.
IOL Sport