Brave Gavin Hunt appointed as new Chippa United coach

CAPE TOWN - Chippa United have confirmed the coup of the new season with the unveiling of Gavin Hunt as their new coach for the 2021/22 Dstv Premiership season. Hunt is one of the most successful local coaches ever having won the four league titles previously with Bidvest Wits (1) and SuperSport United (3). His last job was at Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, guiding the Mighty Amakhosi to their first-ever CAF Champions League semi-final.

The 56-year-old was, though, not granted the opportunity to steer Chiefs through the remaining rounds as he was sacked for the team's poor domestic league form despite only being in charge for just eight months at Naturena. ALSO READ: Gavin Hunt on Chippa United's radar Chiefs have since qualified for the CAF Champions League final and sneaked into the top eight on the last day of the season.

Hunt replaces Lehlohonolo Seema, who has joined Durban-based side Golden Arrows. It will be a completely different challenge for Hunt at the Chilli Boys after regularly being in charge of teams that compete for league honours. Although Chippa reached the final of the Nedbank Cup final last season, they were once again involved in a relegation dog-fight and have only retained their top-flight status after surviving the promotion playoffs last month under Seema's tutelage.

ALSO READ: Goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle reunited with former coach Eric Tinkler at Cape Town City Hunt will certainly have his hands full in trying to keep notorious Chippa United owner Siviwe Mpengesi patient if the desired results are not immediately forthcoming as Mpengesi is renowned for firing coaches regularly. Last season Chippa went through Seema‚ Dan Malesela‚ Zwide's Siyabulela Gwambi and Serbian Vladislav Heric and only time will tell how long before Hunt also faces Mpengesi's much-feared guillotine.