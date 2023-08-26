Mduduzi Mdantsane is happy to be back in the colours of Kaizer Chiefs, and that’s why he’s eager to help the club to return to the glory days. Mdantsane returned to Chiefs on a three-year deal during pre-season, having left as a youngster before featuring at Baroka FC and Cape Town City.

However, he returns when Chiefs are enduring an eight-year trophy drought. Chiefs believe they are doing everything they can to awaken the sleeping giants, having signed new players and new coach Molefi Ntseki during pre-season. Mdantsane is one of the new players eager to contribute to the first team – having left as a teenager without playing top-flight football.

“The only thing I can say is it’s good to be back, and I am here to win (trophies) and help the team. I’m not here just to add numbers – I think that’s the most important thing,” Mdantsane said. “Yes, we haven’t started well but we are taking it one game at a time. And obviously we are going onto the pitch to win, and try and fight for us to get a win and trophies.”

Chiefs have won only one of their four matches since the start of the season – the MTN8 quarter-final. They are winless in the league, thanks to a draw and back-to-back losses, while their latest defeat to TS Galaxy resulted in Ntseki being pelted by missiles by angry supporters after the game. So, it’s been a worrying start for Mdantsane and his fellow newbies. “I know there’s too much pressure,” Mdantsane said. “As a player, you need to be strong and motivated somehow – take all those things and let them sink in, so that you can do better.

“That’s why we as a team – and I, personally – have been trying (to win games) and do better. We are fighting to do better in every game and win matches.”

Chiefs’ fight will have to bear fruit in the league this evening against Amazulu at FNB Stadium (5.30 kick-off), or they’ll run the risk of drawing another frustrated reaction from their supporters. Already, the behaviour of Chiefs’ fans has resulted in the club being charged by PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu for misconduct. They’ll appear before the league’s disciplinary committee next week. Amid all the tension, Mdantsane highlighted the value of taking each game as it comes.