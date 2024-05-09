Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro delighted that Patrick Maswanganyi’s form excites supporters

By Mthobisi Nozulela Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has shared his thoughts on the loud chants directed at Patrick Maswanganyi during their DStv Premiership games this season.

Speaking to the media after his side's 2-0 win against Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, Riveiro said as long as fans were happy with Maswanganyi’s performances, he was happy. “As long as they continue singing because they are performing well, I am happy, I am all right. Like I said many times, fans identify the players that they like. The players that are taking them to the stadiums, the players that they like to see on the ball, and right now we have many of those players in good form,” said the Spaniard.

“Our fans are absolutely happy with them, and if they want to sing names, it’s because they are doing a good job it’s a good thing,” said Riveiro Maswanganyi has been a revelation for the Buccaneers this season with the 26-year-old having scored five goals while registering the same number of assists and endearing himself into the hearts of the Buccaneers faithful. His form has helped the team fight for honours, and has even impressed enough to earn a place in Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana set-up.