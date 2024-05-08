Orlando Pirates looking to complete the double against Chippa United

By Mthobisi Nozulela Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro expects a tight and difficult encounter against Chippa United on Wednesday evening in the DStv Premiership.

After beating the Chilli Boys in convincing fashion in the Nedbank Cup semi-final clash last week Saturday, Riveiro said the game this time around could be decided by close margins as both teams know each other well. "We were in a similar scenario a few weeks ago and we played AmaZulu in the quarter-finals and three days later we hosted them in Orlando and it was a really difficult game because after these 90 minutes, we know each other even better than before so it's going to be tight, it's going to very tight game that is going to be defined in close margins" the Spaniard said.

In form team The Buccaneers are a team on form in the Premiership at the moment with the Soweto-based side currently unbeaten in their last five games, and they will no doubt be looking to claim all three points to put pressure on second-ranked Stellenbosch. The Sea Robbers are third in the league with a total of 46 points from 26 games, while Chippa United are ranked 10th with a total of 32 points from 26 games also.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to continue their unbeaten run when they take on Golden Arrows in Durban. Elsewhere, Stellenbosch will lock horns against AmaZulu and will no doubt be looking to collect three points to fast-track their place in the CAF Champions League next season. In another match on Wednesday evening, Richards Bay FC will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Moroka Swallows after the KZN side lost 1-0 to Cape Town Spurs last Friday week.