Ten-man Kaizer Chiefs draw with TS Galaxy in PSL thriller

Kaizer Chiefs drew 2-2 with TS Galaxy In their DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane, on Tuesday evening. A brace apiece from Chiefs’ Ranga Chivaviro and Galaxy’s Sphiwe Mahlangu cancelled each other out as the teams were forced to share the points.

In fact, Chiefs would not be totally dissatisfied with the result as they had to play the entire second half with 10 men and actually looked like a better unit once they had their captain Edmilson Dove sent off. Chiefs capitalised on some sloppy Galaxy defending from Mpho Mvelase as he was complacent in his own box to give the ball away carelessly, as Chivaviro pounced for the Glamour boys and slotted the ball home to make it 1-0 in the 18th minute.

Costly penalty The first faux pas of the evening by Dove came on the half-hour mark as he blocked a shot with his arm in the Chiefs box, and the referee awarded the visitors a penalty. Mahlangu made no mistake from the spot, as he made it 1-1. Chiefs were reduced to 10 men just before the break when Dove put in a reckless challenge to pick up his second yellow, as the referee had no choice but to give the skipper his marching orders.

Chiefs restored their lead in the 50th minute, as they were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the area. Chivaviro spotted the Galaxy wall move and he picked his spot along the turf at the near posts to make it 2-1 despite his side’s reduction in numbers. Chiefs threatened again just after the hour mark from a setpiece, as Reeve Frosler was given acres of space from outside the box as he fired in a powerful shot which took a deflection that required a reflex save from Galaxy keeper Fiacre Ntwari. Galaxy equalised once more in the 76th minute as Mahlangu was allowed a free header from a corner, and timed his effort to perfection to find the back of the net beyond a well-beaten Bruce Bvuma in the Chiefs goal.

In a bizarre end to the match, substitute goalkeeper Brandon Peterson was given a red card while on the bench as the over zealous gloveman entered the field of play. In the other matches on the evening, at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, hosts SuperSport United drew 1-1 with Sekhukhune United. In Cape Town at Athlone Stadium, Moroka Swallows lost 2-0 to Cape Town City FC.