14th Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa to give classics an African twist

William Shakespeare’s celebrated works will be given a modern and African shake-up by school-going performers in the Mother City from this week. These productions will be part of the 14th Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa (SSFSA) under the theme, “Liberating Our Histories”.

As part of the festival, 42 schools and drama groups will take to the stage as they present 30- to 40-minute plays that explore themes such as love, identity, power and ambition. The three-week festival also encourages diverse performance methods, from dance to spoken word, in a bid to create a platform for self-expression and inclusivity. The SSFSA is passionate about combining African history and traditions as it aims to energise cultural renaissance and provide a journey of self-discovery and transformation.

Apart from exploring the renowned English playwright and poet’s work, SSFSA also seeks to share the stories, experiences and voices of enthusiastic school learners, drama societies and community youth groups from diverse backgrounds, cultures and with various physical abilities as they come together in the name of Shakespeare. In addition, the festival’s other objective is to embrace African cultural reclamation and for this reason, 12 translated scripts will be made available to pupils and drama students. Where: The Star Theatre in the District Six Homecoming Centre.

When: May 8 to May 27. Cost: Tickets cost R150 per person or R127.50 per person for group bookings. They can be purchased from Webtickets. Willetta Mayer and Millie Davis in the play ‘Trouble in Mind’. Picture: Instagram “Trouble in Mind“

Alice Childress’s groundbreaking play is regarded as a poignant exploration of sexism and racism in 1950s New York City. The production delves into the challenges faced by a diverse group of actors, both black and white, as they navigate a play’s rehearsals and performances. The American novelist and playwright made history as the first black playwright to win an Obie Award.

“Trouble in Mind’s” director, Mdu Kweyama, is determined to honour Childress’s theatre contributions in this play-within-a-play. The Fleur du Cap winner, who is renowned for his work in productions such as “Missing”, “Woza Albert”, and “The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?”, aims to underscore the stark contrast between the characters’ public personas and their inner struggles. Leading the formidable cast is Thembi Mtshali-Jones, a seasoned stage actress who has an illustrious film and television career.

The rest of the cast includes Antony Coleman (“Expelled”), Royston Stoffels (“Aunty Merle It’s a Girl!”), Nicky Rebelo (“Scenes from An Execution”), Adrian Collins (“Hamlet”), Daniel Newton (“Shadow Boxing”) and Alyssa van Reenen (“Drowning Diaries”). Where: The Flipside Theatre at The Baxter. When: From May 14 to June 1, at 7.30pm.

Cost: Tickets start from R180 and can be purchased from Webtickets. Alan Committie plays Antonio Salieri in ‘Amadeus’. Picture: Supplied “Amadeus” Alan Committie takes the lead role in this compelling play, while award-winning director Geoffrey Hyland, is at the helm of the production.

Peter Shaffer’s “Amadeus” offers suspense, comedy, music and intriguing characters, making it a memorable theatrical experience. It was first staged in 1979 and has been performed several time at venues across the world, including at Johannesburg’s Alhambra Theatre back in 1981. The production, which was also adapted into a movie which won a whopping eight Oscar Awards in 1985, is set in the court of Austrian Emperor Joseph II.

The story centres around Antonio Salieri, an established composer and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a musical genius. Salieri, who is driven by jealousy over Mozart’s unparalleled talent, gives himself to God in a bid to realise his sole ambition of becoming a great melodist. Committie, who earlier this year starred in the one-man run of “Fast and (Reasonably) Furious”, is thrilled to take on the lead role in the production.

He recently told The Sunday Tribune: “I am thrilled to be playing Salieri in one of the great play texts from the 20th century!” “Enflamed in parts by passion, rage, jealousy and righteousness, he is a joy to interpret and perform,” he added. The two-hour show has a PG12 age restriction recommendation.