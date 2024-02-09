5 classic romantic films to watch this month

For decades and counting, romantic films have been a beacon of hope and source of comfort. Legendary actors like Hugh Grant, Patrick Swayze and Julia Roberts, have melted our hearts over the years with their performances in timeless movies.

This Valentine’s Day, after the celebrations, why not curl up on the couch, pop open a bottle of wine and watch an old classic with your love? If you are too exhausted, then ensure you do so in the month of love. Meanwhile, below are our top five recommendations to help heighten the romance:

“Love Actually” (2003) The romantic comedy is written and directed by Richard Curtis. He wrote “Four Weddings and a Funeral”, “Notting Hill” and “Bridget Jones's Diary”. “Love Actually” is led by Hugh Grant and delves into different aspects of love as shown through 10 separate stories involving eight London couples, five weeks before Christmas.

We soon realise that all the stories and individuals are linked in some way. The film is an easy watch and an unabashed celebration of love. “The Notebook” (2004) “The Notebook” is one of the most cherished romance movies. It features Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams).

They are forced to push their feelings for each other aside due to societal pressure and a difference in the social stature of their families. When Noah goes off to serve in World War II, it seems to mark the end of their love affair. In the interim, Allie becomes involved with another man (James Marsden) but when Noah returns to their small town years later, on the cusp of Allie’s marriage, it soon becomes clear that their romance is anything but over.

“Dirty Dancing” (1987) Prepare to fall in love with Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey) all over again. Hoping to enjoy her youth while it lasts, Baby is left disappointed when her summer plans deposit her at a sleepy resort in the Catskills Mountains with her parents.

Her luck turns around when the resort's dance instructor, Johnny, enlists Baby as his new partner, and the two fall in love. Baby’s father forbids her from seeing Johnny but she’s determined to help him perform the last big dance of the summer. Also, who can ever get tired of that legendary life?

“Pretty Woman” (1990) In this ’90s Cinderella tale, a romance develops between a wealthy businessman, Edward (Richard Gere) and a prostitute, Vivian (Julia Roberts). While on a business trip in LA, Edward, who makes a living buying and breaking up companies, picks up Vivian.

After Edward hires Vivian to stay with him for the weekend, the two get closer, only to discover there are significant hurdles to overcome as they try to bridge the gap between their very different worlds. “Sleepless in Seattle” (1993) Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, as Annie and Sam, keep hopeless romantics restless throughout this classic thanks to their “will they, won’t they” dance.