A mixed bag of Cape Town activities to get you settled into the new year

As the first month of 2024 heads towards a close, there are still plenty of events in Cape Town this weekend to get your year started on a good note. From scenic walking tours, to comedy and musical showcases, there is something for people from all walks of life to enjoy in the Mother City.

The Garden Party – A Heritage Walking Tour through Kirstenbosch If April 2021’s traumatic wildfires - which tore through the iconic Table Mountain area of Cape Town - taught us anything, it is that we should relish the heritage we keep on our doorstep, no matter how indestructible it may seem. For this reason, an exploration of the sensational Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden will take place this weekend.

During this heritage walking tour, expert guides will explain the history and litanies of the beauty that fill the city’s world-class botanically themed amusement park. “Through the story of Kirstenbosch’s founding and global power as the throne of the fynbos kingdom, we can discover all we could ever need to know about the contradictions of colonialism, the ‘beloved’ texture of our country, the roots of our gated community and the many varieties of splendour upon which we can base our visions for the future,” event organisers said. They added: “You’ll learn about the loneliest tree in the world, the famous ‘Bird’ bath named after a chap and shaped like a bird, the first still-living vestige of apartheid and Cecil Rhodes’s half-finished plan for a private highway stretching from his back garden to the pub at Constantia Nek.

“And we’ll also point out some nice flowers and birds and smells along the way, too.” The event will also include an hour-long hike and a 90-minute wander around the historic parts of Kirstenbosch. If you would like to attend The Garden Party – A Heritage Walking Tour through Kirstenbosch, gather at 2pm on Sunday, January 21, at the Cecilia Forest entrance car park with a picnic basket and walking shoes.

Tickets cost R100 per person if booked beforehand, and R150 on the day. For more information, visit: https://www.sanbi.org/gardens/kirstenboch/visitor-information/guided-tours/ Nik Rabinowitz is set to take to the stage for his latest comedy show. Picture: Instagram. Nik Rabinowitz: Rambunctious

If you are looking to get your year started on a humorous note, then acclaimed South African comedian Nik Rabinowitz’s latest show “Rambunctious” could be just what you are looking for. Rabinowitz’s stand-up act is sure to have you laughing out loud as he addresses a variety of topics with his trademark humour. “Having survived a pandemic, an ISIS terror threat, and thruples therapy with his mother, Nik Rabinowitz returns to The Alma Cafe for a short run, to preview his brand-new show that launches at The Baxter Theatre at the end of January,” event organisers said.

“Be one of the first in the world to experience this South African veteran comedian as he brings you his unadulterated thoughts and feelings,” they added. Rabinowitz is no stranger to the local comedy scene, and has performed alongside some of the country’s funny people, including hit shows with Marc Lottering and Riaad Moosa. When: Saturday, January 20 at 6.30pm.

Where: The Alma Cafe in Rosebank, Cape Town. Tickets cost R180 per person. For more information, email: [email protected]

Siyabonga Mthembu during a performance. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee Bertha House Presents: 2sAnd4s With Hymnself aka Siyabonga Mthembu The acclaimed Siyabonga Mthembu is set to set the Bertha House stage alight tonight (Friday, January 19) as he takes on the 2s and 4s stage for his first performance in 2024. Mthembu is a renowned performance artist, vocalist, producer, and arts activist whose work centres on the transformative power of South African protest art and Black Consciousness traditions.

He is best known for his leadership of South African performance art ensemble “The Brother Moves On”, a music and art collective that has been prominent in the Johannesburg live performance and avant-garde music scene for the last 12 years. The ensemble has self-released three EPs, which are “The Golden Wake”, “ETA” and “Black Tax”. They also have two full-length albums, “A New Myth 4” and “Tolika Mtoliki 5.”

This latest showcase is set to be a treat for music lovers who are also interested in expanding their collective consciousness. When: Tonight (Friday, January 19) from 6.30pm. Where: Bertha House Activist Cafe, Mowbray, Cape Town.