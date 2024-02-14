A world-first South African theatrical experience is set to turn the notion of load shedding on its head

This “month of love” doesn't necessarily have to mean only a celebration of romance. It can also be a commemoration of culture, the arts and the finer things in life. With this in mind, there are a range of theatre productions in Cape Town this week for people of all tastes to enjoy.

“Theatre in the Dark” Load shedding negatively affects individuals, businesses and society as a whole. In a bid to shine a spotlight on the devastating impacts of the continuous power cuts in the country, Theatre Arts - one of Cape Town’s foremost theatres - will be staging a world-first theatrical experience in South Africa.

This will entail productions that will give attendees a chance to experience 10 days of experimental theatre that creates intimate imaginary landscapes in an Eskom-free season. “There has never been anything like it,” the show’s producers said. “Theatre in the Dark” will attempt the seemingly impossible as they stage 11 productions, without putting a strain on the national grid or taxing Eskom’s resources.

These are the brainchild of Theatre Arts’s visionary director, Caroline Calburn. This world-first theatrical season, which is supported by the National Arts Council through the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme and the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture (DSAC), will explore the theme of embracing the darkness and finding the light within. Calburn is thrilled to bring this innovative concept to audiences.

She explained that while trying to plan a theatre season at the beginning of the year with Stage 6 load shedding, where the equipment that had been affected by these rolling blackouts, she imagined what it would look like to not have these worries. “I believe that artists need to respond to the times and that adversity results in innovation because gone are the days when we could rely on plugging a light into a wall,” she said. “‘Theatre in the Dark’ is going to be an illuminating experience for everyone.”

Using the inspiration of darkness, alternate lighting sources, and embracing the magic of sound, the “Theatre in the Dark” productions will feature the shows. This includes “An Evening In the Company of Grief’; ‘Bat”,which is performed by the popular Capetonian improv group, ImproGuise in a theatre in complete darkness; “Cantos of a Life in Exile”, a captivating tale of finding one’s true self, as well as “Diapason”, a two-hander sensory symphony composed of light, sound, and shadows. It will also include “Djeli”, an immersive spiritual experience; “Eat the Stars”, a meditation in dance, poetry, and space on the metaphor of human stories in a cosmic context; “Love’s Light”, an aural feast for audiences and “Red Boots” an original, visual-dance performance, created specifically for the 1one to three-year-old age group.

Where: Theatre Arts, Methodist Church Hall, Observatory, Cape Town. When: February 15 - 25. Cost: Ticket prices vary.

For more information, visit: https://theatrearts.co.za/workshops-offer/ Grammy Award-winning flautist, producer and composer Wouter Kellerman on stage as part of the ‘The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet’ productions. “The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet” This theatre production, presented by Mzansi Ballet, is set to grace the Baxter Theatre stage until February 17.

This run comes following a hugely successful première at The South African State Theatre in Pretoria last year, which garnered rave reviews across the board. “The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet”, is commissioned by The South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC). It is a visual masterpiece with costumes designed by renowned local fashion designer David Tlale. In addition, the theatre’s set was put together by acclaimed designer, Andrew Botha.

The production is also set to feature talented South African and international dancers from Mzansi. With innovative choreography by the talented Angela Revie and input by Mdu Nhlapo, this dynamic work is a wonderful fusion of classical and afro-ballet and contemporary dance, which is enhanced by poetic narration. It also includes three compositions by the double Grammy Award-winning flautist, producer and composer Wouter Kellerman.

“The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet” will also feature the work of musical arranger and director, Mark Cheyne, and co-composers SJ Khosa, Dr Cara Stacey, Matthijs van Dijk as well as indigenous music specialist, Mpho Molikeng. “‘The Gold Rhino of Mapungubwe Ballet’ has a powerful storyline that connects the mythical world with an ancient African civilisation and modern society, highlighting a 1,000-year-old lost civilisation and a 100-year-old archaeological discovery entangled with colonial politics,” the show’s producer’s explained. Meanwhile, Dirk Badenhorst, idea originator, the director of Mzansi Ballet and founding CEO of the SAIBC is thrilled to bring this production to Cape Town.

“Cape Town’s iconic Baxter Theatre is the perfect venue to present such a crucial work that highlights the importance of reclaiming the story of the gold rhino both historically and culturally in South Africa and Africa,” he said. Where: The Baxter Theatre at the University of Cape Town. When: Until February 17.

Cost: R120 to R 330. Tickets are available via Webtickets. The production of ‘Romeo & Juliet’ in Cape Town. Picture: Maynardville Open-Air Theatre. “Romeo & Juliet” Theatre goers are set to be transported to the world of star-crossed lovers.

This is as Maynardville presents William Shakespeare's timeless masterpiece, “Romeo and Juliet.” “In the vibrant and tumultuous city of Verona, two teenagers become entangled in a passionate and forbidden romance that defies the bitter enmity between their feuding families,” the show’s producers said. They added that this captivating production will see the power of love come to life, as it triumphs over adversity.

“Against the backdrop of a world consumed by strife, Romeo and Juliet are irresistibly drawn together, driven by a primal force that transcends societal boundaries.” “Their love becomes a beacon of hope and a testament to the boundless power of youthful passion,” they added. Where: Maynardville Open-Air Theatre, Wynberg, Cape Town.