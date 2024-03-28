Actor Jesse Suntele and fiancée are the proud parents of a baby boy

Parenthood is one of the most challenging yet beautiful journeys, especially for people who want to be parents. And no, it doesn’t start once the baby is born. Parenthood begins the moment you find out you are pregnant because that’s when your lifestyle changes.

South African actor Jesse Suntele and his soon-to-be wife Thuthu Manqosha are over the moon about their new bundle of joy. The couple announced the pregnancy in January this year, and this week, they revealed the gender of the baby, and it’s a boy. Monqosha also shared some sad details about the pregnancy – it was twins, and they unfortunately lost one.

“Glory be to God and our ancestors. We found out so late that we are (were) pregnant. A bittersweet moment when we were told it was twins and only one survived. I had such mixed emotions, do I mourn or celebrate? Also, why?” she wrote on Instagram. Jesse Suntele and Thuthu Manqosha. Picture: Instagram She also added that in 2020, she had a miscarriage and was scared to try for another baby. “All I've ever wanted is to be pregnant and have seven babies, and when we lost Pandora in 2020, the thought of trying again was the scariest thing.

“Falling pregnant seemed so far-fetched, but God and our ancestors knew the perfect time, and when it arrived, they blessed us because he alone is God,” Manqosha wrote. “Thank you to our friends and family for the love and endless support. Thank you to our three beautiful babies for choosing us.” Their baby boy has arrived healthy and their followers congratulated them.