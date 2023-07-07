Africa’s biggest Cannabis Expo returns to Durban’s The Globe

Africa’s biggest Cannabis Expo will be returning to The Globe at Suncoast in Durban from July 28 until July 30. The Cannabis Expo is the global marketplace for education and innovative products and businesses serving the cannabis industry.

The Durban edition will feature more than 100 exhibitors representing the entire cannabis industry; the Freedom Festival, which is a vibrant outdoor festival environment hosting bands, artists and DJs; and the cannabis food market where visitors can browse and enjoy the latest in cannabis-infused and cannabis-inspired culinary delights. With a wide range of cannabis-infused meals, snacks, and drinks on offer, visitors can choose to indulge and treat their palates while enjoying a cannabidiol buzz. The event will also feature the “shroom expo” which includes an informative psilocybin mushroom gallery, talks and discussions on the psilocybin industry. The “convention stage” will have global industry leaders presenting talks and taking part in moderated panel discussions every hour on the stage throughout the exhibition. The ‘expo stage’ will entail presentations on cannabis-related topics that cover health, agriculture, legislation, finance and more.

Operating hours: Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, from 10am to 6pm, and Sunday, July 30, from 10am to 4pm. Tickets are on sale via www.thecannabisexpo.co.za. General access tickets cost R150 for pre-sale and R200 at the door and three-day VIP tickets cost R990 for pre-sale and R1 500 at the door. “Classical Concert”

Music-lovers are invited to an intimate afternoon concert in the company of the Durban City Orchestra (DCO) as they perform a magnificent programme of Classic and Romantic pieces at St Agnes Church in Kloof and at St Thomas Church in Berea. The programme comprises three pieces: Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony”, Francois Borne’s “Fantaisie Brillante sur Carmen” from Georges Bizet’s opera “Carmen” and “Finlandia” by Sibelius. Where: July 23 (St Agnes Church in Kloof) and August 6 at St Thomas Church in Berea.

Cost: R150 full price and R120 for pensioners and students via Computicket. “Jazzy Spoken Word” Two “Dubious Gurus”: Ewok and his father, Dr Jeff, find their shared groove in a performance of poetry and music that is aesthetically aligned with their combined jazz and hip hop roots, being staged for one night only at St Clements Restaurant in Musgrave Road.

With the “Dubious Gurus” project, Ewok brings it all the way back home to his earliest influence and most -bided mentor, together on stage with his father. Dr Jeff “The Jazzman” Robinson is also a familiar face doing the Durban rounds. An adept multi-instrumentalist and artist, his primary platform for performance is with the jazz flute and alto saxophone. A lover of lyric and poetic literature, Robinson Senior sets the mic alight with the language of his instrumental soloing, creating the space for the heart to meet the mind and together find the soul. Where: St Clements, 191 Musgrave Road.

When: Friday, July 14 from 6.30pm. Cost: R75 at the door. “Buzz Market”

The Buzz is a community market that started out of necessity during the Covid lockdown. It has become a regular Saturday feature in the heart of Westville. Find local and authentic gifts, delicious organic vegetables, funky clothing with a local flair, decadent treats including brownies, biscotti, muffins and malva, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces; decor and jewellery, second-hand books and, as always, delicious coffee. When: 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville.

Where: Every Saturday. Cost: Free. For more info contact [email protected] “The Best Of The Reals : This Is Us”

Some of your favourite songs and artists will keep you entertained at the “The Best Of The Reals: This Is Us” concert. With front-man Barry Thomson on guitar and vocals, musical director Dawn Selby on keyboards and vocals, Mali Sewell on drums and vocals and Andy Turrell on bass and lead guitar, you are invited to celebrate this world-class selection of music. Covers from Pink Floyd, Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, Heart, The Beatles, Dire Straits, Led Zeppelin and many more will light up the stage. Where: Rhumbelow Theatre, 42 Cunningham Road, Durban. When: July 8 and9 at 7.30pm and 2.30pm respectively.

Cost: R200. Email [email protected] or visit Computicket. Food picnic baskets allowed or buy at the venue. "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" The 2023 annual Young Performers Project (YPP) will have the biggest cast yet: 167 children aging from 5 years to 19 years from more than 50 schools throughout KZN will be participating in the production of the fabulous, iconic musical, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat".

The production is a sung-through musical with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the character of Joseph from the Bible's "Book of Genesis". It boasts some fabulous musical theatre numbers sung in a variety of styles. Stand out numbers include "Any Dream will Do", "Close Every Door" and "One More Angel in Heaven". This year there are two professional performers: Aaron McIlroy as the Pharaoh, a 70’s inspired Elvis lookalike and Georgie Mabbett Kelly as the Narrator. Multi-award-winning producer, director and choreographer, Jaco van Rensburg will direct the show.