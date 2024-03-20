AKA’s mom, Lynn Forbes, offers solace to grieving parents

Social media influencer and podcaster Lynn Forbes has taken to social media to offer comfort to parents who have had to bury a child just like she did. Forbes lost her award-winning rapper son, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, over a year ago, when he was shot and killed outside the Wish restaurant in Durban on February 10, 2023.

His death was not only a huge loss to his family but also to his friends, fans, the “Megacy” and the music industry at large. Since his assassination, the Forbes family have been extremely vocal about their struggles in overcoming his death. Forbes and her ex-husband, Tony Forbes, appeared on various radio and TV shows and podcasts to talk about it.

Forbes also embarked on an “eat, pray, love” journey last year, hoping to heal her soul. Her most recent attempt in finding solace is by offering it to those who are going through the same grieving process as her. Taking to Instagram, Forbes said, “English has no word for the overwhelming grief a parent experiences over the death of their child.”

She went on to explain a Sanskrit term called “Vilomah”, which means “against the natural order of things”. “The term ‘Vilomah’ describes a parent who has lost their child. Life has its natural order, and in that order, children are supposed to outlive their parents. But sometimes there comes a time when parents have to bury their children. “For those parents, who lost a child, whose identity has been altered forever and who is looking for a community to identify with, I hope this helps you on your journey of grief and understanding the completely altered human being you are.

"I hope it brings you just a little more solace. 🙏🏽❤️," she said. Forbes indeed made an impact with her words as fans flocked to the comments to offer kind words and share their own stories. "I pray that you & your find Healing 🙏," wrote @peterndalamo.