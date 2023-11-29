‘Aladdin’ takes the audience on a magical journey, filled with adventure and laughter

Get ready to embark on a magical journey filled with laughter, adventure and unforgettable moments. From flying carpets to dazzling genies and popular songs, to jokes galore, “Aladdin” is a must-see this festive season.

The traditional family pantomime opens on December 7 at The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre. The production features East London-based musical theatre actor, Daniel Anderson in the lead Aladdin role. Meanwhile, Blessing Xaba plays Aladdin’s long-suffering mother Widow Twankey, Iain Robinson plays the dastardly wizard Abanazar and Georgina Mabbett-Kelly plays Princess Jasmine. The cast are also joined by Mthokozisi Zulu, who plays Wishee Washee, Rory Booth is the Genie of the Ring and Belinda Henwood stars as Dar-Ling.

Cast of last year’s production. Picture: Val Adamson. Directed by Steven Stead and Darren King, the production comes to life with enchanting sets and costumes by Greg King. The show’s choreography is by Evashnee Pillay and lighting is by Tina le Roux. Performances are scheduled from December 7 to January 15.

Show times are Tuesdays to Fridays at 2.30pm, Saturdays at 11am and 3.30pm and on Sundays at 2.30pm. Tickets range from R150 to R265 and can be purchased at Webtickets. “The Dingalings: Jingle Balls!”

This December, let “The Dingalings” take you on a trip to get your mojo back. In true “Dingalings” style, the cast is back with laugh a minute comedy, stories from yesteryear and sing-alongs of all your favourite chutney and feel good holiday songs. Catch the comic genius of Henry Ramkissoon, who is acclaimed for his no holds barred style of comedy.

Meanwhile, Koobeshen Naidoo, who is fresh off the “Kandasamy: The Baby” movie and the popular Senzo Mthethwa, are also part of the cast. This show has an age restriction of 16. Where: Golden Horse Casino, Pietermaritzburg.

When: December 2 at 5pm and 8pm. Cost: R120 - R150 via Webtickets. “The Voice in the Prints”

Cast of “The Voice in the Prints”. Picture: Supplied. Produced by Lithakazi Mkombe with Ayanda Khala in the director’s seat, this multidisciplinary piece explores the echoes in the struggles of women that were carried in 1956. It celebrates the victory while continuing to fight for the struggles women face today, in an attempt to shape the future. “It seeks to ask a question about the generational echo we believe was left in the footprints to the Union Buildings with the yearly attempts by the unified women of South Africa,” the production team explained.

“It also encourages one to introspect, asking themselves, ‘What am I haunted to do by the echo in the prints of the 1956 march and am I persevering in the fights that lay before me?’” The production is accompanied by music from The Muffinz' Sfizo Atomza. There is also poetry from Lithakazi Mkombe, Noma weMbola and Larissa Hassim, as well as an avant-garde approach by Ayanda Khala.

“The Voice in the Prints” uses movement, words and visual arts. Mkombe believes that humans are holistic beings and telling their stories requires breaking the “fourth wall,” by activating the senses of both the performers and audience. “Sometimes we use words, sometimes movement, sounds and emotions to take the audience through the emotional journey of the characters,” said Mkombe.

Where: Hexagon Theatre, Pietermaritzburg. When: December 1-2 at 7.30pm. Cost: R100 - R130 via Webtickets.

“Classical Comedy” It’s your last chance to catch Durban’s comedy duo Lisa Bobbert and Aaron McIlroy from Macbob Productions put on a madcap show with the Durban City Orchestra. Directed by the popular playwright, actor and director, Darren King, and choreographed by Daisy Spencer, “Classic Comedy” is an outrageous musical comedy collaboration.

The husband and wife duo will be joined by their children Declan, Kaylee and Grace. “For ages we have wanted to have fun with orchestra musical. There are just so many delicious opportunities for great gags and brilliant music. “It is something which we have never done before, and something which is seldom done anywhere because it is a huge undertaking involving so many people!,” said Bobbert.

Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre. When: Until December 3. Cost: R200. Pensioners and students pay R180 via Computicket.

“Christmas in Harmony” The musical brings wholesome family holiday fun and popular songs, which will be sung using harmonies signifying togetherness and unity. The musical will include many of the old favourites, like “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”, “All I Want for Christmas is You” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

There will also be some really funny Christmas songs that you won’t find on your usual playlist, as well as a few hilarious skits. Where: Westville Theatre Club. When: November 30 - December 10. Show times vary.