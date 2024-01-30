Alan Committie goes full throttle on the comedy in upcoming show

WOW, time does fly. We are already a month into the year. And if you haven’t made it to a theatre show yet, we’ve picked out a few to diarise in the coming weeks. ‘Fast and (Reasonably) Furious!’

You can’t go wrong with an Alan Committie show. And this time, he is “Fast and (Reasonably) Furious” with his humour. He has rave reviews in Cape Town. He is headed to Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre for a limited season from February 7. According to the press release, Committie, displaying his lightning-fast wit coupled with his madcap physicality and renowned crowd engagement, is screeching his way across the stage with high-octane, Vin-diesel-fuelled laughs for the post-holiday season.

“Fast and (Reasonably) Furious” is directed by Fleur du Cap Lifetime Achievement winner Christopher Weare and designed by tequila-sipping daytime achievement runner-up, Niall Griffin. Committie said: “I am delighted to be kicking off 2024 at Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre with my brand new stand-up show. I am bringing my flipchart, a new suit, lots of laughs and a bag of cement to fill the six potholes outside my Air B&B. “To say I am fully prepared is to say Rassie always has a plan. Let's get the next 12 months started with some big laughs. Or hundreds of tiny but escalating giggles. Depending on your preference."

The show carries an age restriction of 12. Where: Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre. When: February 7 – March 3, at 7.30pm. There is a 4pm show on Saturdays and a 3pm show on Sundays.

Cost: Ticket prices range from R120 to R280 and can be booked via Webtickets, Pick n Pay for from the box office at the venue. Africa Soul Africa Soul group. Picture: Supplied If you missed the mesmerising performance by the soul and blues group last year, well, you have another chance to check them out.

Africa Soul, founded by Beverly Bryer and Adam Howard, is made up of a few members from the Soweto Gospel Choir as well as some vocalists from African Mamas. The audience can look forward to bobbing to hits from the fifties and the sixties like “I Heard It Through The Grapevine”, “Kiss and Say Goodbye”, “Mustang Sally”, “Respect” and “I Feel Good”. The show is perfect for young and old.

Where: Theatre on the Square. When: Sunday, February 25, at 3pm. Cost: Ticket prices vary between R150 – R250 at Computicket.

‘Sophiatown’ After a hugely successful season at The South African State Theatre in Pretoria last year, the show is now moving to The Market Theatre. This drama, which carries a PG rating, is underpinned by a new, young cast and is helmed by Aubrey Sekhabi as the director.

Sophiatown came to be known as the “Chicago of South Africa”, and a place where shebeen queens, gangsters, politicians and black and white “Bohemians” rubbed shoulders and traded drinks in a heady atmosphere fizzing with music, style and rebellion. Sekhabi has retained his creative team, which includes set designer Lungile Cindi, lighting designer Mandala Mtshali, musical director Zakhele Mabena and choreographer Bafikile Sedibe. And Terrence Ignacious Ngwila will be reprising his role as Mingus.

Sekhabi said: “Dealing with the script, I realised that ‘Sophiatown’ is actually a drama with music and not a musical play. The text is so rich, even if you remove the songs, it will still hold up as a powerful play.” Where: John Kani, Market Theatre. When: February 28 – March 24. The times vary.

Cost: Ticket prices from R100 - R250 at Webtickets. CURRENTLY SHOWING ‘The Sound of Music’

The lavish production, directed by Steven Stead with musical direction by Kevin Kraak, tells the story of the Von Trapp family’s flight across the mountains from Austria. Its unforgettable score includes some of the most memorable songs performed on the musical stage including “My Favourite Things”, “Edelweiss”, “Do-Re-Mi”, “Sixteen Going on Seventeen”, “The Lonely Goatherd”, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain”, and the title song “The Sound of Music”. It boasts an all-star South African cast led by Craig Urbani (“Binnelanders”) as Von Trapp, Brittany Smith as Maria, Janelle Visagie as Mother Abbess, William Berger as Max, Ashley Scott as Liesel, Che Jean Jupp as Rolf, Schoeman Smit as Franz, Megan Spencer as Frau Schmidt, Alida Scheepers as Sister Berthe and Lusibalwethu Sesani as Sister Sophia. Where: The Teatro at Montecasino.