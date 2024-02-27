Alan Committie takes a break from comedy to slip into a more serious role in ‘Amadeus’

As several productions wrap up, we look at what’s coming up in March. And the line-up has a little something for young and old, so be sure to book your tickets early.

“Amadeus” On the back of his recent one-man run of “Fast and (Reasonably) Furious”, Alan Committie is in rehearsals for his lead role in Peter Schaffer’s compelling play, “Amadeus”. First staged in 1979, the Tony Award-winning play has enjoyed a global run, including a run at the Alhambra Theatre in Joburg in 1981.

Did I mention it was turned into a Hollywood movie of the same title in 1984? And the Miloš Forman-directed film bagged eight Oscars, including Best Picture, four Bafta Awards, four Golden Globe Awards and a Directors Guild of America award. Yes, I went off on a small tangent but only to contextualise the allure of the stage production, which includes everything from suspense and comedy to energising music. The storyline unfolds in the court of the Austrian Emperor Joseph II, where Antonio Salieri (Committie) is the established composer.

Along comes Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the greatest musical symphonist of all time. And so begins the face-off as Salieri, who has surrendered himself to God in order to realise his goal of being the greatest melodist, while Mozart, who is foul-mouthed and obnoxious, is a genius, without even trying. As such, Salieri plots his vengeance against his nemesis.

Committie shared: “I am thrilled to be playing Salieri in one of the great play texts from the 20th century! Enflamed in parts by passion, rage, jealousy and righteousness, he is a joy to interpret and perform.” Geoffrey Hyland is the award-winning director at the helm of the production. Director Geoffrey Hyland with the cast of Amadeus. Picture: Supplied He is aided by a talented team of costume designer Illka Louw and costume co-ordinator Tineill Tredoux, lighting by Oliver Hauser, scenic elements by Nadine Minnaar and sound design by Gideon Lombard.

Hyland commented: “Directing one of the world’s great classic plays and finding a fresh way to tell that story to a contemporary audience is a dream challenge for me as a director. My great joy is to work with the actors; in this case, a stellar cast headed by the inimitable Alan C, and shape their offerings into a compelling account of genius and jealousy.” The cast comprises Aidan Scott as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Lisa Tredoux as Constanze, Mark Elderkin as Emperor Joseph II, Phumi Mncayi as Orsini Rosenburg, Andreas Damm as Van Swieten, Miguel de Sampaio as Von Strack and Léa Blerk as Katerina. Where: Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre.

When: Friday, March 8, until Sunday, April 7. Performances are at 7.30pm on Wednesday to Friday, at 3pm and 7.30pm on Saturday and at 3pm on Sunday. Cost: Ticket prices range from R180 to R300 and bookings are via Webtickets, selected Pick n Pay outlets or by calling the theatre box office at 011 511 1988. Discounts for students and senior citizens apply. “My Son Pinocchio Jr”

If you are looking for something to keep the little ones entertained, then look no further than this classic Disney story at the Peoples Theatre. “My Son Pinocchio Jr” is told from the perspective of toymaker Gepetto, who embarks on an adventurous journey to discover the true meaning of family. The production is underpinned by songs that the audience can sing along with, like “When You Wish Upon a Star” and “I’ve Got No Strings”.

The journey of Pinocchio from an awkward wooden puppet to a real boy, thanks to the compassionate Blue Fairy, is laden with heart-warming moments and fun exploits. The play is produced and directed by Jill Girard and Keith Smith, with costumes by Luciano Zuppa, choreography by Sandy Richardson Dyer, musical direction by Coenraad Raal and set design by Grant Knottenbelt. The cast includes Caiden Distiller, Kiran Moodley and Ntsako Mtombeni alternating as Pinocchio, Zuppa as Gepetto, Nonhlanhla “Noni” Mkhonto as The Blue Fairy, Gamelihle Mbovana as Mr Stromboli, Raymond Skkinner as Cat and Lesedi Mphshe as Fox.

Where: Peoples Theatre. When: March 12 to April 21. Shows play at 9am and 11am on Tuesday to Friday and at 10.30am and 2.30pm on weekends and public holidays. Cost: Ticket prices vary between R140 and R165. For school group rates, contact the theatre directly. Book online at www.joburgtheatre.com or via Webtickets.

“Mad About The Boys” The musical invites audiences into the roaring ’20s, tapping into the opulence of the bygone era where every party was a spectacle. The show is told through enchanting vignettes, each showcasing the captivating personas of Ivor Novello, Noel Coward and Cole Porter, alongside the timeless melodies that made them immortal.

From heartfelt ballads to lively show tunes, “Mad About The Boys” promises an unforgettable journey through the lives and music of three iconic figures who defined an era of theatrical elegance and allure. Daniel Anderson, recently seen in “Vincent”, returns to the stage with the production, where he is joined by Paul Ferreira on piano. It is written and directed by Amanda Bothma and has Germaine Gamiet wearing the hat of the musical director.

Where: Theatre on the Square. When: March 12 to 23 at 7.30pm in the week and at 5pm and 8pm on Saturdays. Cost: Ticket prices vary between R150 to R220, with group booking discounts available. Booking can be made through Computicket or the theatre at 011 883 8606.

“For Colored Girls” If you haven’t got around to watching this production yet, you have a few days left. It tells powerful stories narrated by women who have faced profound pain. The production introduces soul-stirring musical interludes, elevating the emotional depth of the narrative, with symbolic pertinence during Black History Month and South Africa’s 30th year of democracy.

The highly anticipated performance promises a captivating exploration of the female experience that is sure to leave a lasting impact. The stellar cast includes Mona Monyane, Refilwe Modiselle, Swankie Mafoko, Thuto Gaasenwe, Siphesihle Ndaba, Danica Jones, Boitumelo Lesejane and Sioban King. Joburg City Theatre’s artistic director, James Ngcobo, is at the director’s helm, with Mandla Mkaba wearing the hat of musical director and Lulu Mlangeni as the choreographer.