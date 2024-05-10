Alternate-pop artist CHXRL releases new single, ‘Love Me’

Alternate-pop singer, songwriter and producer, CHXRL has just dropped a new song. Titled "Love Me", the song draws from CHXRL’s narration of a classic tale of unrequited love and the duality that comes with growing more in love with someone by the day, while they simultaneously grow more bored.

The artist, whose real name is Charl du Toit, said that the song deals with the “unfortunate heartache of falling in love with someone, but sadly finding the love to be unrequited.” “With every strum of the guitar, you can feel the excitement for a new relationship building and building, just to be shot down as the lyrics say, like a ‘little mouse to a bird of prey’,” he shares. Listen.

CHXRL took to Instagram to share details of how the sounds for his new track came about. Watch. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHXRL (@chxrlmusic) Fans have since been relishing the new track.

“Can’t believe it’s finally out, absolutely love it,” wrote @her_peanutbutter. “Polisssssshhhhhhhheeeddd in every aspect, love this!,” commented @joelouismarques. CHXRL, who is no stranger to the industry, started writing songs on his guitar and piano until he finally broadened his horizons to music production, at the age of 15.

He released his first single, “To The Bone” at 18 after writing, producing and engineering it himself from his bedroom. This single eventually joined eight other songs to form a coming-of-age representation of his youth and his first album titled, “Autumn”. Having produced for some of the biggest artists in South Africa, like Die Heuwels Fantasties, CHXRL has also released his own four-track EP, “hopeless&romantic”.