Amapiano DJ Charisse C ready to release debut EP, ‘Evergreen’

Zimbabwean-born DJ Charisse C is ready to make her debut as a recording artist with the release of her first EP. After gracing various stages, including Boiler Room Ibiza and Afro Nation Portugal with her fluid amapiano-rooted sets and working with the likes of award-winning artists, Scorpion Kings, Musa Key and Major League DJz, Charisse C will soon claim her place in the African-born genre.

Over the past few years the DJ has worked hard to create a powerful presence in dance music with her record label, Abantu, running events, podcasts, and cultural happenings such as her NTS radio show. Now with the release of “Evergreen”, the DJ adds another feather to her cap. “Evergreen”, which consists of four tracks, is a rich body of work with the heavy-hitting impact of the amapiano log drum and the soulful curiosity the DJ is known for.

The EP is set to drop on April 5 under her own label. “Angisafuni” is reminiscent of old school deep house in South Africa, whilst “Morning Sun” is a euphoric, trumpet adorned, 3-step dance record about the experience of finally falling in love. Charisse C. Picture: Supplied The song, “What I Need”, leans into her love of alternative R&B and finally, “Nguva Yangu”, a spiritual mantra, is an ode to her birth country.

“Whilst this EP may explore and experiment with sound, it follows a succinct storyline from beginning to end. “The title of the EP speaks to Charisse C's ever-evolving nature and artistic expression; a pursuit of authenticity and timelessness that is indeed ‘Evergreen’,” read a statement sent to media. “The EP will introduce us to a new element of her artistry coming into her own as a singer/songwriter. In true Charisse C fashion, this debut is a hybrid of genres and influences, honing into the latest emerging sound 3-step,” it ended.