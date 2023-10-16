And the 15th Feather Awards nominees are…

Contributions made by the queer community will once again be celebrated at the 15th annual Feather Awards. The awards will be held at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on November 9, and will see the fierce and fabulous nominees go head to head in categories such as Hunk of the Year, Hot Chick of the Year and Fag Hag of the Year.

The awards, which celebrate the significant impact in the realms of entertainment, advocacy, and more, will be hosted for a third consecutive year by the Modiselle sisters, Refilwe, Bontle and Candice. This year’s nominees list includes dazzling stars, inspiring activists, and community leaders who have not only risen but also shone brightly. In this spectacular night of recognition and revelry, Dr Musa Mthombeni will go up against Nhlanhla Mafu and Tamara Dey for the coveted Fag Hag of the Year award, while Joku, Lebo M and Ayanda Ncwane will compete for the Drama Queen award.

Hot Chick of the Year nominees include DJ Uncle Waffles, Homba Mazaleni and Mordecai. Thembinkosi Mthembu, Mondli Makhoba and Toss will battle it out for the Hunk of the Year award. Durban businesswomen and “The Real Housewives of Durban” reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo will go up against her fellow reality stars, Mrs Mops and Swanky Jerry for Diva Extraordinaire of the Year.

The awards have added a new new category this year, which sees Gert-Johan Coetzee, Otiz Seflo and Lulama Wolf nominated for Designer of the Year. This year’s Simon Nkoli Award will be awarded to the multi-talented, award-winning South African sweetheart Thandiswa Mazwai. Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards, said this year they are celebrating the “diversity, creativity, and resilience” of all communities.

"Finding support for our initiatives continues to be a struggle, but we are forever inspired by the boldness and braveness of the queer community in continuing to push boundaries, claim spaces and create greater freedom for all. “Thanks to them, we can continue our work in the community at large to educate and sensitise, culminating into this fabulous annual gathering of all things queer and beyond. “Congratulations to all our wonderful nominees for the Feather Awards XV! We celebrate you,” Kotlolo shared in a statement to media.

Full list of nominees are below: Best Styled Individual Musa Keys

PonaHalo Yaya Mavundla Hunk of the Year

Thembinkosi Mthembu Mondli Makhoba Toss

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year Mrs Mops Sorisha Naidoo

Swanky Jerry Sports Personality of the Year Andile Dlamini

Akani Simbine SA Netball Role Model of the Year

The Fruit Basket Tony Kruger Patsy P Alley

Cutest Couple Mandisa Mfeka & Kenay Buhlebendalo & Botshelo

Xihla & Busi Hot Chick of the Year Uncle Waffles

Homba Mazaleni Mordecai Media Award of the Year

The Lunch League Sowetan / S Mag Kasi 2 Kasi Queer Cinema

Fag Hag of the Year Nhlanhla Mafu Tamara Dey

Musa Mthombeni Designer of the Year Gert-Johan Coetzee

Otiz Seflo Lulama Wolf Musician

Tyler ICU Bongeziwe Mabandla Lloyiso

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign) Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho Tshiamo

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa Drama Queen Joku

Lebo M Ayanda Ncwane Social Media Personality of the Year

Sethu Nkosi Barbie Jackson Sabelo The Creator

Best LGBTQI+ Initiative: Private Sector Miss SA Woolworths

Nike Best LGBTQI+ Initiative: Public Sector Do Better

Best LGBTQI+ Youth Movement Sacred Heart School Phuti Lekoloane Foundation

WAQE Best Rainbow Parenting Zodwa Rannyadi