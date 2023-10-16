And the 15th Feather Awards nominees are…

Contributions made by the queer community will once again be celebrated at the 15th annual Feather Awards.
The awards will be held at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on November 9, and will see the fierce and fabulous nominees go head to head in categories such as Hunk of the Year, Hot Chick of the Year and Fag Hag of the Year.
The awards, which celebrate the significant impact in the realms of entertainment, advocacy, and more, will be hosted for a third consecutive year by the Modiselle sisters, Refilwe, Bontle and Candice.
This year’s nominees list includes dazzling stars, inspiring activists, and community leaders who have not only risen but also shone brightly.
In this spectacular night of recognition and revelry, Dr Musa Mthombeni will go up against Nhlanhla Mafu and Tamara Dey for the coveted Fag Hag of the Year award, while Joku, Lebo M and Ayanda Ncwane will compete for the Drama Queen award.
Hot Chick of the Year nominees include DJ Uncle Waffles, Homba Mazaleni and Mordecai.
Thembinkosi Mthembu, Mondli Makhoba and Toss will battle it out for the Hunk of the Year award.
Durban businesswomen and “The Real Housewives of Durban” reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo will go up against her fellow reality stars, Mrs Mops and Swanky Jerry for Diva Extraordinaire of the Year.
The awards have added a new new category this year, which sees Gert-Johan Coetzee, Otiz Seflo and Lulama Wolf nominated for Designer of the Year.
This year’s Simon Nkoli Award will be awarded to the multi-talented, award-winning South African sweetheart Thandiswa Mazwai.
Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards, said this year they are celebrating the “diversity, creativity, and resilience” of all communities.
"Finding support for our initiatives continues to be a struggle, but we are forever inspired by the boldness and braveness of the queer community in continuing to push boundaries, claim spaces and create greater freedom for all.
“Thanks to them, we can continue our work in the community at large to educate and sensitise, culminating into this fabulous annual gathering of all things queer and beyond.
“Congratulations to all our wonderful nominees for the Feather Awards XV! We celebrate you,” Kotlolo shared in a statement to media.
Full list of nominees are below:
Best Styled Individual
Musa Keys
PonaHalo
Yaya Mavundla
Hunk of the Year
Thembinkosi Mthembu
Mondli Makhoba
Toss
Diva Extraordinaire of the Year
Mrs Mops
Sorisha Naidoo
Swanky Jerry
Sports Personality of the Year
Andile Dlamini
Akani Simbine
SA Netball
Role Model of the Year
The Fruit Basket
Tony Kruger
Patsy P Alley
Cutest Couple
Mandisa Mfeka & Kenay
Buhlebendalo & Botshelo
Xihla & Busi
Hot Chick of the Year
Uncle Waffles
Homba Mazaleni
Mordecai
Media Award of the Year
The Lunch League
Sowetan / S Mag
Kasi 2 Kasi Queer Cinema
Fag Hag of the Year
Nhlanhla Mafu
Tamara Dey
Musa Mthombeni
Designer of the Year
Gert-Johan Coetzee
Otiz Seflo
Lulama Wolf
Musician
Tyler ICU
Bongeziwe Mabandla
Lloyiso
Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)
Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho
Tshiamo
Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Drama Queen
Joku
Lebo M
Ayanda Ncwane
Social Media Personality of the Year
Sethu Nkosi
Barbie Jackson
Sabelo The Creator
Best LGBTQI+ Initiative: Private Sector
Miss SA
Woolworths
Nike
Best LGBTQI+ Initiative: Public Sector
Do Better
Best LGBTQI+ Youth Movement
Sacred Heart School
Phuti Lekoloane Foundation
WAQE
Best Rainbow Parenting
Zodwa Rannyadi
Nandipha Jovuka
Abraham Sebidi