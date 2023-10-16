Independent Online
And the 15th Feather Awards nominees are…

Dr Musa Mthombeni has been nominated in the Fag Hag of the Year category at the Feather Awards XV. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

Contributions made by the queer community will once again be celebrated at the 15th annual Feather Awards.

The awards will be held at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg on November 9, and will see the fierce and fabulous nominees go head to head in categories such as Hunk of the Year, Hot Chick of the Year and Fag Hag of the Year.

The awards, which celebrate the significant impact in the realms of entertainment, advocacy, and more, will be hosted for a third consecutive year by the Modiselle sisters, Refilwe, Bontle and Candice.

This year’s nominees list includes dazzling stars, inspiring activists, and community leaders who have not only risen but also shone brightly.

In this spectacular night of recognition and revelry, Dr Musa Mthombeni will go up against Nhlanhla Mafu and Tamara Dey for the coveted Fag Hag of the Year award, while Joku, Lebo M and Ayanda Ncwane will compete for the Drama Queen award.

Hot Chick of the Year nominees include DJ Uncle Waffles, Homba Mazaleni and Mordecai.

Thembinkosi Mthembu, Mondli Makhoba and Toss will battle it out for the Hunk of the Year award.

Durban businesswomen and “The Real Housewives of Durban” reality TV star Sorisha Naidoo will go up against her fellow reality stars, Mrs Mops and Swanky Jerry for Diva Extraordinaire of the Year.

The awards have added a new new category this year, which sees Gert-Johan Coetzee, Otiz Seflo and Lulama Wolf nominated for Designer of the Year.

This year’s Simon Nkoli Award will be awarded to the multi-talented, award-winning South African sweetheart Thandiswa Mazwai.

Thami Kotlolo, co-founder of the Feather Awards, said this year they are celebrating the “diversity, creativity, and resilience” of all communities.

"Finding support for our initiatives continues to be a struggle, but we are forever inspired by the boldness and braveness of the queer community in continuing to push boundaries, claim spaces and create greater freedom for all.

“Thanks to them, we can continue our work in the community at large to educate and sensitise, culminating into this fabulous annual gathering of all things queer and beyond.

“Congratulations to all our wonderful nominees for the Feather Awards XV! We celebrate you,” Kotlolo shared in a statement to media.

Full list of nominees are below:

Best Styled Individual

Musa Keys

PonaHalo

Yaya Mavundla

Hunk of the Year

Thembinkosi Mthembu

Mondli Makhoba

Toss

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year

Mrs Mops

Sorisha Naidoo

Swanky Jerry

Sports Personality of the Year

Andile Dlamini

Akani Simbine

SA Netball

Role Model of the Year

The Fruit Basket

Tony Kruger

Patsy P Alley

Cutest Couple

Mandisa Mfeka & Kenay

Buhlebendalo & Botshelo

Xihla & Busi

Hot Chick of the Year

Uncle Waffles

Homba Mazaleni

Mordecai

Media Award of the Year

The Lunch League

Sowetan / S Mag

Kasi 2 Kasi Queer Cinema

Fag Hag of the Year

Nhlanhla Mafu

Tamara Dey

Musa Mthombeni

Designer of the Year

Gert-Johan Coetzee

Otiz Seflo

Lulama Wolf

Musician

Tyler ICU

Bongeziwe Mabandla

Lloyiso

Socialite (Seen at every opening of an envelope or an erection of a stop sign)

Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho

Tshiamo

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Drama Queen

Joku

Lebo M

Ayanda Ncwane

Social Media Personality of the Year

Sethu Nkosi

Barbie Jackson

Sabelo The Creator

Best LGBTQI+ Initiative: Private Sector

Miss SA

Woolworths

Nike

Best LGBTQI+ Initiative: Public Sector

Do Better

Best LGBTQI+ Youth Movement

Sacred Heart School

Phuti Lekoloane Foundation

WAQE

Best Rainbow Parenting

Zodwa Rannyadi

Nandipha Jovuka

Abraham Sebidi

