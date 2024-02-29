And the nominees for the 2024 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards are...

As a country, we have plenty to be sad about but thanks to our local comedians, we get to laugh through the pain.
Now, we’re able to celebrate them for their contributions to comedy by voting for them at the upcoming Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.
This year’s nominees, across 12 diverse categories, include the likes of Celeste Ntuli, Robby Collins, Sifiso Nene, Dalin Oliver and Vafa Naraghi, who lead the pack with three nods each.
Ntuli and Collins have been nominated in the categories of Best Solo Show Award, Comedian of the Year Award and the Headliner of The Year Award.
Nene is up for The Joe Mafela Award, Headliner of The Year Award and Best Solo Show Award.
Oliver’s nominations include the UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award and Naraghi is up for the Sauce of the Year Award, Breakthrough Act of the Year Award and the UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award.
This year, veteran comedian Marc Lottering will be honoured with the Hall of Fame Award.
This award celebrates Lottering's remarkable contribution to the comedy landscape, marking him as an icon and trailblazer in the industry.
According to a statement sent to media: “Lottering stands as an iconic figure in South African comedy, having significantly shaped its landscape with his sharp wit, unique storytelling ability and an array of unforgettable characters that have resonated with audiences nationwide.
“Spanning a career over two decades, he has been pivotal in bringing to light the diverse nuances of South African culture, humour and everyday life, making him not just a comedian but a cherished national storyteller.”
An excited Lottering took to Instagram to share a video and to write: “It's a Beautiful Day! 🧡🧡🧡 Thank you Savanna Comics' Choice Awards! 🙏🏼🇿🇦🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻#savannacca.”
Watch video below:
Here are the full nominees for the 2024 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards:
Best Solo Show Award
Ambrose Uren
Carvin H Goldstone and Robby Collins
Celeste Ntuli
Dalin Oliver
Prins
Sifiso Nene
Comedy Festival/Show Award
Armchair Comedy Wednesdays
Bioscope Sundays
Blacks Only Comedy Show
Freshly Cooked Comedy Nights
Otherwise Comedy Nights
Savanna Newcomer Award
Callum Hitchcock
Khabane Moloi
Mr Chase
Mzonke Maloney
Thula Sithole
Breakthrough Act of the Year Award
Ebenhaezer Dibakwane
JamJam The Comedian
Shanray Van Wyk
Wazi M Kunene
Vafa Naraghi
Comedian of the Year Award
Celeste Ntuli
Kagiso KG Mokgafi
Mpho “Popps” Modikoane
Robby Collins
Schalk Bezuidenhout
The Joe Mafela Award
King Flat
Mashabela Galane
Sifiso Nene
Summary
TT Phasha
Best Comedic Writer
Kagiso Lediga
Lazola Gola
Milo
Mojak Lehoko
Tsitsi Chiumya
Headliner of the Year Award
Celeste Ntuli
Dillan Oliphant
Kagiso KG Mokgadi
Robby Collins
Sifiso Nene
UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award, presented by LIFT
Costa Carastavrakis
Dalin Oliver
Nina Hastie
Shanray Van Wyk
Tums The Narrator
Vafa Naraghi
Funny is Funny
Herholdts for "Shady Shaun"
King Price for "Generating Gees"
Switch Energy for "Home Affairs"
Switch Energy for "No More 'Shedding!"
Viya for "Don't be a laya, vaya”
Sauce of the Year Award, presented by Mrs. Ball’s
Dalin Oliver
Dillan Oliphant
Mojak Lehoko
Tums The Narrator
Vafa Naraghi
Hall of Fame Award Recipient
Marc Lottering
Fans can vote for their favourite comedians in the following categories: Breakthrough Act of the Year Award, Sauce of the Year Award, UpLIFTing Comedic Content Award and Funny is Funny Award.
Visit www.comicschoice.com before March 31, or SMS 33622.
The winners of the 11th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards will be announced at the awards ceremony on April 13 at the Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City.