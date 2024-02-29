And the nominees for the 2024 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards are...

As a country, we have plenty to be sad about but thanks to our local comedians, we get to laugh through the pain. Now, we’re able to celebrate them for their contributions to comedy by voting for them at the upcoming Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.

This year’s nominees, across 12 diverse categories, include the likes of Celeste Ntuli, Robby Collins, Sifiso Nene, Dalin Oliver and Vafa Naraghi, who lead the pack with three nods each. Ntuli and Collins have been nominated in the categories of Best Solo Show Award, Comedian of the Year Award and the Headliner of The Year Award. Nene is up for The Joe Mafela Award, Headliner of The Year Award and Best Solo Show Award.

Oliver’s nominations include the UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award and Naraghi is up for the Sauce of the Year Award, Breakthrough Act of the Year Award and the UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award. This year, veteran comedian Marc Lottering will be honoured with the Hall of Fame Award. This award celebrates Lottering's remarkable contribution to the comedy landscape, marking him as an icon and trailblazer in the industry.

According to a statement sent to media: “Lottering stands as an iconic figure in South African comedy, having significantly shaped its landscape with his sharp wit, unique storytelling ability and an array of unforgettable characters that have resonated with audiences nationwide. “Spanning a career over two decades, he has been pivotal in bringing to light the diverse nuances of South African culture, humour and everyday life, making him not just a comedian but a cherished national storyteller.” An excited Lottering took to Instagram to share a video and to write: “It's a Beautiful Day! 🧡🧡🧡 Thank you Savanna Comics' Choice Awards! 🙏🏼🇿🇦🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻#savannacca.”

Ambrose Uren Carvin H Goldstone and Robby Collins Celeste Ntuli

Dalin Oliver Prins Sifiso Nene

Comedy Festival/Show Award Armchair Comedy Wednesdays Bioscope Sundays

Blacks Only Comedy Show Freshly Cooked Comedy Nights Otherwise Comedy Nights

Savanna Newcomer Award Callum Hitchcock Khabane Moloi

Mr Chase Mzonke Maloney Thula Sithole

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award Ebenhaezer Dibakwane JamJam The Comedian

Shanray Van Wyk Wazi M Kunene Vafa Naraghi

Comedian of the Year Award Celeste Ntuli Kagiso KG Mokgafi

Mpho “Popps” Modikoane Robby Collins Schalk Bezuidenhout

The Joe Mafela Award King Flat Mashabela Galane

Sifiso Nene Summary TT Phasha

Best Comedic Writer Kagiso Lediga Lazola Gola

Milo Mojak Lehoko Tsitsi Chiumya

Headliner of the Year Award Celeste Ntuli Dillan Oliphant

Kagiso KG Mokgadi Robby Collins Sifiso Nene

UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award, presented by LIFT Costa Carastavrakis Dalin Oliver

Nina Hastie Shanray Van Wyk Tums The Narrator

Vafa Naraghi Funny is Funny Herholdts for "Shady Shaun"

King Price for "Generating Gees" Switch Energy for "Home Affairs" Switch Energy for "No More 'Shedding!"

Viya for "Don't be a laya, vaya” Sauce of the Year Award, presented by Mrs. Ball’s Dalin Oliver

Dillan Oliphant Mojak Lehoko Tums The Narrator

Vafa Naraghi Hall of Fame Award Recipient Marc Lottering