And the nominees for the 2024 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards are...

Veteran comedian Marc Lottering will be honoured with the Hall of Fame Award. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

As a country, we have plenty to be sad about but thanks to our local comedians, we get to laugh through the pain.

Now, we’re able to celebrate them for their contributions to comedy by voting for them at the upcoming Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.

This year’s nominees, across 12 diverse categories, include the likes of Celeste Ntuli, Robby Collins, Sifiso Nene, Dalin Oliver and Vafa Naraghi, who lead the pack with three nods each.

Ntuli and Collins have been nominated in the categories of Best Solo Show Award, Comedian of the Year Award and the Headliner of The Year Award.

Nene is up for The Joe Mafela Award, Headliner of The Year Award and Best Solo Show Award.

Oliver’s nominations include the UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award and Naraghi is up for the Sauce of the Year Award, Breakthrough Act of the Year Award and the UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award.

This year, veteran comedian Marc Lottering will be honoured with the Hall of Fame Award.

This award celebrates Lottering's remarkable contribution to the comedy landscape, marking him as an icon and trailblazer in the industry.

According to a statement sent to media: “Lottering stands as an iconic figure in South African comedy, having significantly shaped its landscape with his sharp wit, unique storytelling ability and an array of unforgettable characters that have resonated with audiences nationwide.

“Spanning a career over two decades, he has been pivotal in bringing to light the diverse nuances of South African culture, humour and everyday life, making him not just a comedian but a cherished national storyteller.”

An excited Lottering took to Instagram to share a video and to write: “It's a Beautiful Day! 🧡🧡🧡 Thank you Savanna Comics' Choice Awards! 🙏🏼🇿🇦🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻#savannacca.”

Watch video below:

Here are the full nominees for the 2024 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards:

Best Solo Show Award

Ambrose Uren

Carvin H Goldstone and Robby Collins

Celeste Ntuli

Dalin Oliver

Prins

Sifiso Nene

Comedy Festival/Show Award

Armchair Comedy Wednesdays

Bioscope Sundays

Blacks Only Comedy Show

Freshly Cooked Comedy Nights

Otherwise Comedy Nights

Savanna Newcomer Award

Callum Hitchcock

Khabane Moloi

Mr Chase

Mzonke Maloney

Thula Sithole

Breakthrough Act of the Year Award

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane

JamJam The Comedian

Shanray Van Wyk

Wazi M Kunene

Vafa Naraghi

Comedian of the Year Award

Celeste Ntuli

Kagiso KG Mokgafi

Mpho “Popps” Modikoane

Robby Collins

Schalk Bezuidenhout

The Joe Mafela Award

King Flat

Mashabela Galane

Sifiso Nene

Summary

TT Phasha

Best Comedic Writer

Kagiso Lediga

Lazola Gola

Milo

Mojak Lehoko

Tsitsi Chiumya

Headliner of the Year Award

Celeste Ntuli

Dillan Oliphant

Kagiso KG Mokgadi

Robby Collins

Sifiso Nene

UpLIFTing Comedic Comedy Award, presented by LIFT

Costa Carastavrakis

Dalin Oliver

Nina Hastie

Shanray Van Wyk

Tums The Narrator

Vafa Naraghi

Funny is Funny

Herholdts for "Shady Shaun"

King Price for "Generating Gees"

Switch Energy for "Home Affairs"

Switch Energy for "No More 'Shedding!"

Viya for "Don't be a laya, vaya”

Sauce of the Year Award, presented by Mrs. Ball’s

Dalin Oliver

Dillan Oliphant

Mojak Lehoko

Tums The Narrator

Vafa Naraghi

Hall of Fame Award Recipient

Marc Lottering

Fans can vote for their favourite comedians in the following categories: Breakthrough Act of the Year Award, Sauce of the Year Award, UpLIFTing Comedic Content Award and Funny is Funny Award.

Visit www.comicschoice.com before March 31, or SMS 33622.

The winners of the 11th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards will be announced at the awards ceremony on April 13 at the Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City.

EntertainmentArtistsSouth African CelebsSouth African EntertainmentComedyAwardsMzansi Rise