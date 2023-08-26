Independent Online
And the winners of the inaugural kykNET Silwerskerm Awards for Film and Television are...

Carla Smith scooped the Best Actress in a Feature Film honours for “Die tragiese saak van Pamina Vermaak”.

Published 20m ago

Share

The 11th kykNET Silverskerm Film Festival, which ran from August 23 to 25, concluded with the inaugural kykNET Silwerskerm Awards for Film and Television at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Saturday, August 26.

The blue carpet was rolled out for the who’s who in the Afrikaans film and television industry.

The event was filmed live for its Sunday screening and, as such, everyone was dressed to kill.

Seasoned actress Cindy Swanepoel, well-known for playing Annelize Roux in the medical soapie “Binnelanders”, was joined by producer, actor and comedian Solomon Cupido (“Bakgat!” 2-fame), as the evening's host.

Those who had the pleasure of watching his latest movie, “Frankie & Felipé”, at the festival, were familiar with Cupido’s knack for being funny.

His charismatic personality doesn’t go unnoticed either.

The guest presenters for the evening included Denise Newman, Clint Brink, Justin Strydom, Marciel Hopkins, Jonathan Rubain and Amy Kleinhans-Curd.

Amy Kleinhans-Curd was one of the guest presenters.

Of course, no festival is complete without entertainment and kykNET delivered with the selection of artists performing.

Waldimar Pelser, Director: M-Net Premium channels, commented: “The people sitting here tonight inspire us and carry us along. They also make us understand ourselves, our people and our country better."

Aside from several of the feature films that premiered at the festival taking home several honours, the legendary Freek Robinson and Cedwyn Joel, who had viewers in their feelings when his “Suidooster” character was killed off in a way that didn’t sit well with them earlier this year, went home as the recipients of the Life Contribution award.

Big screen adaptations of best-seller novels also made a big impression with “Die tragiese saak van Pamina Vermaak” and “Hans steek die Rubicon oor” bagging several honours at the awards.

Last but not least, Cedwyn Joel and Freek Robinson were awarded the Lifetime Achievement honours.

The full list of the Film and Television winners is below:

Feature Film: Best Production Design

Dean Abrahams – “Old Righteous Blues”

Feature Film: Best Original Soundtrack

Edward George King – “Old Righteous Blues”

Feature Film: Best Screenplay

Elanie Rupping, Bibi Slippers – “Die tragiese saak van Pamina Vermaak”

Ayden Croy as Hantjie in a scene from Old Righteous Blues. Picture: Courtesy of kykNET

Feature Film: Best Sound Design

Tim Pringle – “Blindelings”

Feature Film: Best Cinematography

Johannes Pieter Nel – “Die tragiese saak van Pamina Vermaak”

Feature Film: Best Editing

Eva du Preez – “Die tragiese saak van Pamina Vermaak”

Short Film: Best Cinematography

Alfonzo Franke – “Die Blokke”

Short Film: Best Original Soundtrack

Edward George King – “Volle bors”

Short Film: Best Sound Design

Adriaan Drotsché (Audiopimps) – “Die Swart Draak ontwaak”

Short Film: Best Editing

Johannes Pieter Nel – “Die Swart Draak ontwaak”

Short Film: Best Production Design

Burger Meyer – “Karen”

Short Film: Best Screenplay

Roxanne Blaise & Mujaahid Valley – “Die Blokke”

Short Film: Best Direction

Emilie Badenhorst & Kanya Viljoen - “n Doop om stilte”

Best Documentary

“Besmet”

Documentary: Best Direction

Reginald Hufkie & Frankie Opperman – “Langafstand”

Documentary: Best Editing

Adi van der Walt – “Besmet”

Documentary: Best Sound Design

Renier van Niekerk – “Call of the Wild”

Special Mention Ensemble Play

“Straatrotte”

Special Mention Wardrobe

“Old Righteous Blues”

Special Mention Graphics

“Straatrotte”

Special Mention Choreography and Daredevil Stunts

“Die Swart Draak ontwaak”

Special Mention Puppet Play

“ Thrift tot die dood”

Life Contribution

André Scholtz

Festival Favourite

“Straatrotte”

Best Supporting Role in a Drama

Nicole Holm – “Donkerbos”

Feature Film: Best Supporting Actor

Joshwin Dyson – “Old Righteous Blues”

Feature Film: Best Supporting Actress

Bianca Flanders – “Frankie & Felipé”

Best Newcomer in a Telenovela or Soap Opera

Devonecia Swartz – “Arendsvlei”

Best Presenter: Cooking Show

Alfred Adriaan – “Roer!”

Best Presenter in a Lifestyle Program

Nathaniel – “Nathaniel. Erik. Wolf.”

Best Villain in a Telenovela or Soap Opera

André Odendaal – “Binnelanders”

Best Presenter in a Game Show

Rian van Heerden - “Wie word ’n miljoenêr”

Short Film: Best Actor

Gershwin Mias – “Die Blokke”

Short Film: Best Actress

Roeline Daneel – “As”

Best Presenter in a Talk Show

Heindrich Wyngaard – KLOP!

Best Presenter in a Reality Show

Bertus Basson – “In die sop”

Best Actor in a Telenovela or Soap Opera

Dann-Jacques Mouton – “Arendsvlei”

Best Actress in a Telenovela or Soap Opera

Cindy Swanepoel – “Binnelanders”

Best TV Moment of the Year

“Suidooster”– Mr. and Mrs. Samsodien's wedding

Best Actor in a Comedy

Desiré Gardner – “Magda Louw”

Best Presenter in an Outdoor Activity Program

Dewald Visser – “Mal kamper”

Best Presenter in a Magazine Programme

Hannes van Wyk – “Kwêla”

Best Actor in a Drama

Edwin van der Walt – “Donkerbos”

Best Actress in a Drama

Erica Wessels – “Donkerbos”

Best TV Movie

“Vuurdoop” – André Velts Films

Best Ensemble Presenting Team

“La’t wiel”

Best Presenter in a Current Programme

Lourensa Eckard – “In gesprek”

Best Short Film

“’n Doop om stilte”

Personality of the Year

Jonathan Rubain – “Koortjies”

Feature Film: Best Director

Corné van Rooyen – “Hans steek die Rubicon oor”

Feature Film: Best Actor

Pierre van Pletzen – “Hans steek die Rubicon oor”

Feature Film: Best Actress

Carla Smith – “Die tragiese saak van Pamina Vermaak”

Feature Film: Best Feature Film

“Hans steek die Rubicon oor”

Lifetime Achievement

Cedwyn Joel

Lifetime Achievement

Freek Robinson

∎ The kykNET Silwerskerm Awards for Film and Television will be broadcast on Sunday, August, 27, at 8pm, on kykNET (DStv channel 144).

Related Topics:

MultiChoiceCape TownArtistsEntertainmentLive ConcertsFilm