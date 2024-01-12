Ariana Grande uses new song to address scrutiny around her appearance

The “Arianators” had to endure a three-year-long wait, but Ariana Grande finally released some new music on Friday. Titled “Yes, And?”, the latest hit from the internationally renowned pop star sent her fans into a frenzy, with the Grammy award winner trending on X across the world, including South Africa.

This song was the first-to-be-released single from Grande’s new album, which is reportedly called “Eternal Sunshine”. “Yes, And?” is the long-awaited follow-up to the musician’s 2020s chart-topping album “Positions”. Grande used her latest hit to address the widespread scrutiny she has recently been facing for her appearance.

This comes after scores of social media users commented on her apparent recent weight loss. Ariana Grande’s new song titled ‘Yes, And?’ ignites fans with its powerful and personal lyrics. Picture: X Last April, Grande explained that people have been "comparing my current body" to "the unhealthiest version of my body". "I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider me healthy, but that in fact wasn't my healthy,” she wrote on social media at the time.

Now, with the release of her latest song, she further addresses this with some lines from “Yes, And?”, including lyrics such as “Don’t comment on my body, do not reply”, “Why do you care so much whose d*ck I ride?” as well as “Your business is yours and mine is mine”. Meanwhile, the “Arianators” – what her fans are affectionately called – have come out in full force to support the pop star’s new hit. @kbyefornow wrote on X: “ariana grande just gagged the entire planet.”

@allurequinn added: “ariana grande you will always be THAT girl.” @olwestside also posted: “Yes, And? By ariana grande is a masterpiece.” And while this is the first time that the 30-year-old pop superstar has released new music in three years, she has appeared on multiple singles, including a 2021 track with Kid Cudi on the “Don’t Look Up” soundtrack, a remix of The Weeknd's hit "Save Your Tears", and also in a 2021 and 2023 remix of his Starboy track, "Die For You".