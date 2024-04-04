Aunty Sheila is back with a ‘Monster-in-Law’ show to tickle the funnybone

Everyone’s favourite Indian aunty, Sheila, is back to offer Durban audiences bucket loads of laughter with her brand new comedy show, “Monster-in-Law.” This hilarious production focuses on the timeless tale of a mother’s overbearing love for her son, which has the potential to throw a spanner into his relationship with his fiancé, Rakhee (played by Adelia Padayachee).

Aunty Sheila. File image. But don’t let the title fool you because while “Monster-in-Law” is packed with side-splitting comedy, it also delves into thought-provoking moments that will tug at your heartstrings, just like many of Aunty Sheila’s past offerings which includes “Hello Darlings”, “You’re Hired”, “Aunty Sheila Reloaded” and “Sunderella”. The new show will take the audience on a roller-coaster ride of emotions as Aunty Sheila navigates the complexities of family dynamics, love and relationships. “In ‘Mother-in-Law’, she is excited to announce to the world that she is planning her youngest son's wedding,” Aunty Sheila explained.

“She wants it to be the wedding of the year, even competing with the famous and trending Ambani wedding.” "She has her idea of what her son’s wedding is going to be like but Rakhee is not impressed and has a different vision of what her wedding will look like. “It’s a show that isn’t just comedy without a purpose. It’s a script that will leave your life enriched. It’s a show that will entertain and educate you at the same time,” she added.

“We have created an authentic Bollywood experience with song, dance and plenty of comedy and nail biting drama. This comedy show will leave you laughing off your seats.” Where: The Globe, Suncoast Casino. When: Saturday, April 6, at 8pm.

Cost: R150 to R250 at TicketPro or Spar retail outlets. The Great East Coast Chilli Fest 2024 Israel Molefe during the Chilli pod eating competition held at the Chilli Festival at Heckers nursery in Boksburg on March 3. If you are looking to spice up your weekend then the 2024 edition of The Great East Coast Chilli Festival is for you.

The event will see artisan chilli sauce traders, chilli related food vendors and all things chilli take centre stage. It's expected to be a fun family day out with a playground for the kids, other food vendors and a beer garden. There will also be a Hot Chilli Pod Eating Contest, so if you have a tolerance for hot spicy things, head to the festival and sign up.

Festival organisers Nick Papadopoulos and Tanya Cowan, who both share an interest in anything to do with chillies, put together the festival to bring like minded people together. “I’ve always had an interest in chillies and I love the sauces. After researching and establishing that there are many other chilli lovers like me, Tanya and I decided to create this platform for everyone to connect,” said Papadopoulos. Where: Northwood Crusaders Sports Club in Durban North.

When: Saturday, April 6, at 8pm. Cost: Entry to the event but there is a R20 parking fee. Hot August Night

Barry Thomson & The Reals are back by popular demand to perform, “The Music of Neil Diamond”. Diamond, an American composer, singer, musician and actor with 38 songs in the Top 10 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary charts, has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984, into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011 and he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Durban’s own tribute band will pay respects to the music of this legendary artist with Barry Thomson on guitar and vocals, musical director, Dawn Selby on keyboards and vocals, Mali Sewell on drums and vocals and Andy Turrell on bass guitar. Included in the repertoire of “Hot August Night” are Diamond’s hit songs, “Cracklin' Rosie”, “Song Sung Blue”, “Longfellow Serenade”, “Desiree”, “You Don't Bring Me Flowers”, “America”, “Heartlight”, “Sweet Caroline” and “I’m A Believer”. eVOID - Live

Direct from London, the legendary rock band, eVOID is back for a whistle-stop live tour of their South African homeland. Popular for their chart-topping singles like, “Taximan”, “Shadows” and “I Am a Fadget”, they will be in Durban at The Barnyard Theatre, Suncoast, before heading to Cape Town and Johannesburg on April 18 and 20, respectively, where they are confirmed as the opening act for Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’s (OMD) “Greatest Hits South Africa Tour”. Brothers Lucien and Erik Windrich, are joined by veteran musicians, Peter Cohen on drums and Josh Hawks on bass.

The band will be playing all of their chart-topping hits and much more. Where: The Barnyard Theatre, Suncoast Casino. When: Wednesday, April 10, at 6pm.