Aus Tebza at the helm of ‘Phenomenal Women Concert’, which celebrates the beauty and strength of women

The upcoming “Phenomenal Women Concert” under the direction of Aus Tebza “The Bass Queen” Sedumedi is set to be a spectacular musical experience celebrating the beauty and strength of women. Taking place at the picturesque Nirox Sculpture Park on Sunday, August 6, the event is hosted by Art of Superwoman, an organisation dedicated to empowering women and recognising their contributions to family, society and the arts.

The event serves as a platform to showcase the talent of female artists, highlighting their creativity, voice and storytelling abilities. Tebza, known for her musical expertise and commitment to empowering women, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, emphasising the importance of celebrating women's power and visibility. “The music industry is male-dominated, so women are fighting for their position to say: ‘We are here. We create beautiful art as well. We are powerful. We've got a voice. We have a story to tell,”’ said Tebza.

“We are taking a stand. We are saying: ‘There's a space for us to exist in music industry. There's a space for us also to collaborate. There's a space for us to also sit down and reimagine. There's a space for us to just sit and feed off each other energies.’ “This is a celebration of what being a woman is, and not just any woman but a phenomenal woman.” The concert aims to bring together exceptional female singers and instrumentalists, creating a collaborative space where they can reimagine one another's music and celebrate the influence of inspiring figures.

Tebza says there will be a residency programme leading up to the Phenomenal Women Concert that will bring together all the talented women involved in the event. During the four days, the women will have a chance to share ideas, inspire one another, and collaborate closely to ensure the success of the event. Pilani Bubu. Picture: Carlos Frazao The residency kicks off on Thursday, August 3, and runs until Sunday, August 6.

The idea of hosting a residency programme allows all the participants to prepare their spirits and minds, fostering a strong sense of unity and purpose. “We are preparing our spirits. We want to be in on one accord. So, we need a moment where we could all be in one space where we can share ideas and inspire one to ensure the success of this amazing event on Sunday. “We have invited young people from the local communities to be part of this amazing experience and we might even add them to the show on Sunday. The are endless possibilities that could come out of this residency.

“We will be hosting over 18 musicians under one roof for four days, something magical is bound to be birthed.” Tamara Dey. Picture: Gavin Blok The featured artists, poets, and instrumentalists include Pilani Bubu (voice, poetry), Tamara Dey (voice), Nothende (voice), Wanda Baloyi (voice), AusTebza (voice, bass), Holly Rey (voice, guitar, marimba), Katz the SingR (voice, guitar), Jamie-Lee Sexton (voice, guitar) Jude Harpstar (harp), Lindi Ngonelo (keys) and Sintu (saxophone). Mpumi Mama Drum (percussion), Sky Dladla (percussion), Linda Tshabalala (flute), Lebo Pangwa (trombone), Chantell Peterson (double bass) and Keamogetswe Magau (violin) also form part of this phenomenal line-up.