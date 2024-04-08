Be authentic, says ‘Big Brother’ winner

Durban — The winner of Big Brother Mzansi season 4 S’ya Mosha edition, McJunior Zondi, says being authentic is what made him win the show and the big prize money. The 25-year-old Zondi, of Bulwer in KwaZulu-Natal, said although the season had ended he was still in awe of his triumph.

“It’s still unbelievable that I left my home and went to try my luck with this money and I actually came out victorious. “I was a big fan of the show, but I never imagined that I would one day be a part of it, or actually win it. I was motivated by my partner to try my luck this time as she often told me that people would like my personality,” he said. Zondi walked away with the ultimate prize of R2 million, among other prizes from M-Net and Mzansi Magic, and sponsors of the show, such as Johnnie Walker and LottoStar.

The aspiring writer and creative described himself as an introvert, adding that he was able to complete the three months in the house by remaining genuine. “People did not expect someone like me to be a part of the show. They typically expect people who are loud and dramatic to join, but I was the complete opposite. “They observed my personality during my stay at the house and took a liking to me because I was different to what they’d expected,” he said.

Zondi said while being in the house with many other people of different personalities and backgrounds posed a slight challenge for him, remaining patient and tolerant of everyone helped him succeed. He was not keen on maintaining relationships with any of the other housemates. “I always let it be known, while I was in the house, that I did not plan on having a relationship with any of the housemates after the show. We certainly had a good time together. Perhaps someday we might meet again, but it’s not something that is within my plans.

“It’s not because we are enemies, but I’m just generally someone who does not like to maintain friendships. I entered the house alone without a friend, and left without a friend.” He has big plans for his prize money. “I’m from the rural areas and I strongly believe in investment into the rural economy, and just the upliftment of the homelands.”

He plans to use the money to establish a business to enable him and the people from his home town “to develop themselves and have access to more opportunities, by capitalising on the rural economy”. He said he didn’t wish to divulge the nature of his business venture prematurely. He holds a degree in marketing and plans to study further in the field.

“I plan on getting a Master’s in marketing because I want to go into business and I think that the link is perfect. If you know how to sell, you are probably going to be successful in business and you will be able to identify the needs of the community and become a success,” he said. Asked whether we could expect to see more of him on the television screens, Zondi was sceptical. “I’m not chasing anything on TV but if the opportunity comes, I’m more than willing to hop on it, especially if it makes sense and is in line with what I want to do. It needs to make sense and be in line with who I am,” he said.

The director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonis, said that this season’s edition had all the elements of a fiery and engaging reality show that got the viewers talking. “This season has been, without a doubt, one of the most insightful seasons of Big Brother Mzansi so far, with decisions taken during the show reflecting sensitivities and consciousness that exists within society at large,” she said. Adonis congratulated Zondi on his win and thanked their sponsors, the housemates, and the viewers for their support.