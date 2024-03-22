‘Better Days’ ahead for Prime Circle as they drop single with new frontman Gavin Edwards

Award-winning South African rock band Prime Circle are giving fans a taste of what’s to come with their new single, “Better Days”. The song is their first release from their highly-anticipated upcoming EP, “A World We Know” and is their first offering since 2019.

It is also the first track which features the group’s new frontman Gavin Edwards who joined Prime Circle after Ross Learmonth’s exit. He left the band late last year due to “creative differences” with Edwards stepping in as his replacement in January. Prime Circle said in a statement that the former “The Voice SA” season 1 runner-up brings a dynamic presence to the band.

They added that he has seamlessly blended in with the remaining members, Marco Gomes (founder and bass), Dale Schnettler (drums), Neil Breytenbach (keyboard) and Dirk Bisschoff (guitar). Edwards, who was signed by Westlife band member Brian McFadden’s record label, added in the statement: “It's incredible to come full circle with Prime Circle, returning to my roots in rock music.” “It's funny how much you can try to explore different sounds, but your true passion always finds a way back. While I appreciate various artists, rock is where my voice and heart truly belong.”

Since his arrival, the band have already recorded ten new songs, six of which will be featured on their upcoming EP which is due for release in June. Gomes added that while the band will maintain their over two-decade legacy, they intend to push boundaries even further. “There is a history of old Prime Circle songs that are going to be done live... The other part is that we now need to go even higher... We feel like we are 17 years old again... We're working on new elements that's going to blow people away,” he said in the statement.

The band’s upcoming EP also promises to be a diverse listening experience. “We've got the classic Prime Circle anthems that fans know and love, alongside heavier tracks for our hardcore rock supporters. “And, of course, the emotional range, love songs, break-up anthems and mellow pieces, there's something for everyone on ‘A World We Know’,” added Gomes.