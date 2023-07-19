‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier is currently on life support, family asks for privacy

“Binnelanders” actor Bradley Olivier has been admitted to Life Flora hospital and has been on life support for the past two days. The family and friends of the 36-year-old actor released a joint statement to ask people to refrain from spreading false information on the status of the dad of one.

Messages of condolences flooded the actor’s timeline on Tuesday, July 18, when news spread that Olivier had “died”. His close friend and family spokesperson, Solomon Cupido, has set the record straight in an official statement. The statement read: “It is with profound sadness that we confirm that Bradley Olivier is currently on life support after being admitted on Monday evening.

“Bradley has been an extraordinary presence in our lives, known for his talent, achievements, and dedication to his craft. He has touched the hearts of many around the county, leaving an indelible mark on the industry and the community.” The statement went on to read that the star is not showing any sign of recovery and has asked people to remember him through his body of work. It continued: “Over the past two days, Bradley Olivier has been receiving the best possible medical care and attention from Life Flora Hospital. Despite their tireless efforts, it has become evident that he has reached a point where recovery is no longer possible.

“We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this immensely difficult time and allow us to grieve in peace. “Bradley Olivier's legacy will live on through his body of work, which has touched countless lives and will continue to inspire future generations. We kindly request that you celebrate his life by remembering the joy and happiness he brought to the world. The statement concluded with: “As we navigate through this trying period, let us stand together as a community, offering support, compassion, and understanding to one another. Together, we can honour Bradley’s memory and the positive impact he has had on our lives.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for Bradley during this challenging time. Their dedication and expertise have been invaluable. “We kindly ask the media and the public to refrain from spreading speculation or engaging in sensationalism. We understand the interest in Bradley Olivier's condition, but it is crucial to prioritise compassion and respect for the family's wishes.” Olivier recently played the role of Danny Jantjies, a paramedic in the popular Afrikaans kykNET soapie, “Binnelanders’’.

KLIK HIER. 👇@BinnelandersTV — kykNET TV (@kykNETtv) July 8, 2023 The actor, who is originally from Western Cape, recently boasted about his pride in his home town when he highlighted the gems that come from Paarl. Olivier also starred as Xavier in the local Moja Love telenovela, “Hope”. The dad of one currently runs a production company, “Sturvey Productions”, with his friend and fellow actor Cupido.