Boity Thulo pens heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother

South African rapper and entrepreneur, Boity Thulo, is mourning the death of her beloved maternal grandmother, whom she affectionately calls “Lelo”. Thulo’s fans are aware of how close she was to her grandmother and she would often share endearing posts about her on social media.

Lelo also appeared on Thulo’s reality show, “Boity: Own Your Throne”. In January, when Lelo celebrated her birthday, Thulo posted about how Lelo is her “favourite person in the entire world” and that she loved her with every ounce of her being. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) Following Lelo’s recent passing, the “Wuz Dat?” hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday, April 22, to share a heart-warming tribute to her.

In the post she thanked her grandmother for being a great example of compassion and kindness and said that she was grateful to have experienced her grandmother’s love. “My darling Angel Lelo. ❤️ I don’t have much words right now but I just want to Thank you with all of my being for being the greatest example of LOVE, COMPASSION, KINDNESS and SELFLESSNESS. “I am yet to meet one of your kind and I’m eternally grateful that I got the privilege of experiencing the blessing that you are. Fly high with the angels in Heaven, where you belong.

“I hope you have a beautiful reunion with your husband, your sister and your mother. Till we meet again, Lelo. I love you like no other. ❤️🕊️ Rest, my Queen,” wrote Thulo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity) Last year, Thulo lost her grandfather, whom she affectionately called “Papa”. At the time she opened up about not being able to deal with his death.

“I’ve just ignored it because it still makes no sense to me. I have little to no emotion towards it because it’s not a part of my reality as yet,” she said at the time. Following Thulo’s recent post, Mzansi celebrities took to the comments to send their love and condolences to their industry peer. Celebrated chef and “The Masked Singer South Africa” detective, Somizi Mhlongo, wrote, “Oh no B. Yo other half of your heart. I was hoping this is a birthday message. So sorry.”