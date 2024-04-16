Brent Palmer unpacks the emotional fallout of gentrification and displacement in ‘King George’

Joburgers will get to witness Brent Palmer’s award-winning urban drama, “King George”, at the Theatre on the Square for a limited run from next week. Palmer, who plays George Megalos, wrote the play in 2020.

In a recent chat with the respected theatre writer, who is also known for his work as an actor and director, he shared: “I wrote the play in 2020. 2023, it was quite a quick process for me, I made a short film for which I was funded. “We shot the short film and, on the back of it, I decided to sit down and take the protagonist and antagonist from the story and retell it in a play form. “I really enjoyed the writing process of putting these two characters together on stage. We then staged the play at the Masambe Theatre – The Baxter in November-December 2023.

“This will be the second staging of the show.” By the way, talks are underway to market the short film of the same title at the Durban International Film Festival this year. In the play, the worlds of polar opposite individuals collide. George is a sleazy strip club owner, who has run his business in the Lower Woodstock area for the past 15 years.

Along comes Shane Wyntock, the affluent CEO of Synergy Properties, looking at a development in the area. This affects George as his world is threatened. What follows is a tense stand-off between the two men. Palmer explained: “George is such a colourful character. He is quite prickly and yet he has a heart of gold. In the play, he is put under pressure because he is going to be evicted and then he does everything in his power to avoid this process from taking place.”

He had a blast slipping into the skin of the character. “It’s a raw, funny story. It was an incredibly fun and liberating experience playing a prickly character that has this shadow aspect to them. “If you are working with a character as shadowy, layered and nuanced as George is, one has a little bit of fun with it and then the team is also amazing.

“We have an incredible director in Adrian Collins and an incredible actor in Clyde Berning, who plays Shane. He is a high-status character who occupies a very different landscape than George does. “So, it is just this wonderful conflict that takes place between them. We had great fun on the rehearsal floor.” He continued to sing the praises of Collins.

“Adrian is such a creative and wonderful man. And then he has this minimal economic process. I will be doing work on stage, he would be like: ‘You know, do less of that, you are doing too much.’ “Very often, he pulls you away from the danger of overacting on stage. He loves clarity and minimalism. And he is a wonderful, quiet encouragement, that’s been incredible. “He adds incredible value to any project, I’ve seen some of his other works. And he’s an incredible actor and he’s a friend.

Brent Palmer as George Megalos with Clyde Berning as Shane Wyntock in a scene from ‘King George’. Picture: Supplied “We’ve worked together on a few projects in the past, just to work together feels like you can take chances and risks with him. It’s joyful to work that way.” Interestingly, he has worked with Berning before but not alongside him on stage. Palmer revealed: “I’ve worked with Clyde before. He is in the short film I did. I wrote a play pre-Covid and he played one of the characters in that. And I had directed that piece. But to play opposite him on stage is such a full experience.”

The show carries an age restriction of 13 years for explicit language. The play on gentrification explores the conflicting emotions that follow for all involved. Where: Theatre on the Square, Sandton.

When: April 23 to May 4, at 7.30pm. Cost: Ticket prices vary between R150 to R200. Tickets are available online through Computicket or through the theatre. CURRENTLY SHOWING

“The Cry of Winnie Mandela” Based on the popular novel by poet, novelist and essayist, Njabulo Ndebele and adapted by Alex Burger, the stage production of “The Cry of Winnie Mandela” will take audiences on a theatrical journey. The poignant play is crafted by an exceptional creative team led by director MoMo Matsunyane, the current Standard Bank Young Artist Award Winner for Theatre.

The action centres on the stories of Ndebele’s imagined four women. Between intense emotional moments and cleverly injected humour, the dynamic theatrical adaptation weaves together the characters’ private accounts, exposing the shadows, isolation and complexities of their evocative experiences. A series of intimate and powerful rituals unfold as they share the profound impact of this period of their lives, delving into the depths of their longing and uncertainty, as they forge their stories to that of the life and times of Winnie Mandela.

The cast includes Rami Chuene as Mannete, Ayanda Sibisi as Delisiwe, Nambitha Mpumlwana as Winnie Mandela, Siyasanga Papu as Marara, Pulane Rampoana as Mamello and Les Nkosi as Prof Ndebele. Where: Barney Simon Theatre, Market Theatre. When: On until April 21, at 7pm.

Cost: Ticket prices vary from R100 to R200. Booking through Webtickets. For reduced-price block bookings (of 10 or more) and school groups, contact [email protected] or call 083 246 4950. “The Classroom” The riveting stage drama unfolds within the dynamic confines of a high school setting, where the echoes of teenage anguish vibrate through the corridors.

It delves deep into the intricate web of pupil relationships, exposing the multifaceted nature of bullying that lurks in the shadows of adolescence. As the curtain rises, we are introduced to a diverse group of students navigating the complex social dynamics of the modern classroom. Where: Sibusiso Khwinana at SA State Theatre, Pretoria.