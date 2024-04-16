Brian Squires regales theatregoers with the life story of his legendary father, Tom Meehan, in ‘One Man’s Story’

Springbok Radio comedy legend Tom Meehan’s life’s story will be recaptured by his son, Barry Meehan aka Brian Squires. Barry’s “One Man’s Story” will see him reading excerpts from his late father’s memoirs to theatregoers who want to know more about the legendary radio actor, writer and producer.

Tom’s memoirs, which were completed shortly before he died in 2003, tells an incredibly captivating story of a life well lived. This includes his childhood and schooling days as well as job hunting in Manchester in the UK. The production will also divulge more about the radio legend’s time in the military during the Second World War and having to suffer the ignominy of being taken prisoner of war.

Theatregoers will also learn about how he produced the pantomime, “Aladdin”, while under incarceration. Through his memoirs, Tom also shared how he kept his fellows sane during the war while he was part of the Entertainment Committees. As his son recaptures his story, the audience will also learn more about his marriage to Betty (Joy) Mungavin, his emigration journey to South Africa and how he became one of the nation’s most beloved radio personalities.

Other highlights of his life journey include playing the lead in the soap opera, “Brave Voyage” opposite actress and broadcaster, Yolande d’Hotman. Together, they also adapted the Leslie Charteris books, which featured the character of “The Saint” for Springbok Radio. He also appeared in radio plays like “Limes of Sicily” by Luigi Pirandello and “The Man from Thermopylae”, while also acting in stage productions like “Hamlet”, “The Man Who Came to Dinner” and “With Intent”.

Fans will also learn more about how he went on to start his own production company in the 1960s which led to the making of his greatest hit, “The Men from the Ministry”, which was the South African version of the British comedy series. When the originals ran out after two years, permission was granted for homegrown scripts to be written in Durban and, in 1971, its success resulted in a feature film which he directed himself. With well over 900 episode, the series came to an end in 1985 with the closing down of Springbok Radio but it was later revived for Radio South Africa.

Where: The Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo. When: Sunday, April 21, at 2pm. Cost: R160 from Computicket.

“Welcome To Bafaziland - The Musical“ “Welcome To Bafaziland” is a loud, hearty, musical theatre production about gender equality. Created and directed by Makhubalo “The Storyteller” Ikaneng, the audience can prepare for drumming, singing, acting and a story that will leave them with happy memories.

Where: Jambo Arts Centre, Pietermaritzburg. When: Saturday, April 20, at 2pm. Cost: R50 to R100 from Webtickets.

“Musa Njoko: The Impossible Dream Series“ This captivating and intimate production intricately weaves different art forms together in order to tell the inspiring story of Njoko's journey, from hardships to success. Through chapters of her life, this production delves into themes of grace, hope and reconciliation, offering a powerful message of resilience and faith.

Where: The Playhouse Company’s Loft Theatre. When: Friday, April 19, at 6.30pm. Cost: R200 from Webtickets.

The Drakensberg Boys Choir. Picture: Instagram Drakensberg Boys Choir - Weekly Concert The Drakensberg Boys Choir is synonymous with high-energy performances, which have been captivating audiences for over 50 years. The choir embraces the versatility, stamina and raw talent of boys from across the country and abroad to create a choral spectacular.

Their weekly concerts are jam-packed with a variety of musical styles which range from classical and contemporary choral gems to authentic indigenous South African music. Join the choir for an afternoon of musical entertainment and let the young stars creep deep into your heart with their sincerity and youthful spirit. Where: Ken Mackenzie Auditorium at the Drakensberg Boys Choir School.

When: Wednesday, April 17, at 3.30pm. Cost: R180 to R220 from Webtickets. The cast of “Company”. Picture: Supplied “Company“

This is KickstArt’s first production of the year which continues to wow Durban audiences as the witty, wise and worldly musical explores love and marriage in an urban environment. It is also the first time that the production has been presented professionally in South Africa. Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre at UKZN Howard College Campus.