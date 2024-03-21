Cara Roberts takes audiences on an adventure in the award-winning ‘The King of Broken Things’

Hot on the heels of its most recent win at the 59th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, “The King of Broken Things” is heading to Kearsney College for a single performance on Human Rights Day. Cara Roberts, who is the daughter of acting icons Ian Roberts and Michelle Botes, plays the lead in this riveting stage show.

The 45-minute-long stage production sees Roberts draw audiences in during her enthralling performance as a bullied child who finds an outlet as “the king”, fixing, repairing and finding alternative uses for a plethora of broken objects that litter the stage. Theatregoers are in for an adventurous and magical excursion into the rehabilitation of broken and discarded objects, including people. Written and directed by Michael Taylor-Broderick of Theatresmiths, the one-hander has won various other accolades including an award for the Best Theatre Production for Children and Young People at the 59th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards on the weekend in Cape Town.

The show also received a Gold Ovation at the National Arts Festival and the Best Achievement in the Children’s Theatre category at the 2003 Toyota SU Woordtrofees Awards. “The show is about love, loss and how society underestimates the value/role of a father in a family,” Broderick explained. “It is such a big thing worldwide that we lack the male presence in many homes and it’s a sad thing because kids without a male role model are unfinished products.”

She added that the play is also about believing in the things that you desire. “’The King of Broken Things’ dares its audience to imagine, to dream and, most of all, to believe.” “It is a show about hope, about fixing and mending, about forgiving and about healing, all of these are key ingredients that are much needed in our beloved country right now.”

Broderick, who was inspired by his children to write the play, added that it is also a universal show that has the ability to heal. “It allows people to cry, it gives them the opportunity to just let go. I don’t know why or how, but that’s what it does.” “We all need a release. This gives you a place of comfort to do that. It’s been so amazing to see such a vast age group come and enjoy the show.”

Where: Kearsney College in Botha’s Hill. When: Thursday, March 21, at 7.30pm. Cost: Ticket prices vary between R130 to R150 from Webtickets.

Weekend productions in Marianhill The cast of “The Way of the Cross”. Picture: Supplied. There are two theatre productions taking place in Marianhill this weekend. The Durban Catholic Players’ Guild will present its annual theatrical presentation of “The Way of the Cross” on Saturday, March 23, at 3pm at the Mariannhill Monastery Church.

This theatrical production, in association with the Knights of da Gama, enacts the events from the time Jesus was condemned until he died and was buried. As preparation for the Easter celebrations, many Christian communities traditionally meditate on the events leading up to the Resurrection of Christ by praying for and remembering the “Way of the Cross” (or “The Stations of the Cross”). Entry to the show is free.

In addition, the Durban Symphonic Choir, in association with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, will present the choral masterpiece “Mozart Requiem” on Sunday, March 24, at 3pm at St Joseph’s Cathedral. This stage production is directed by Ros Conrad and will be accompanied by the renowned KZN Philharmonic Orchestra. It is conducted by Lykele Temmingh and features soloists Sibonelo Mbanjwa, Robyn Gillespie and Stella Zakas.

They will be joined by Mervyn Bartholomew, Sabelo Ngcobo, Thembi Hadebe, Zonke Zincume and Andile Dlamini. Tickets are R130 and are available through Quicket or at the door. Free entry for under-12s. Food and beverages will be on sale at the venue. André The Hilarious Hypnotist

Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist. Picture: Instagram Catch André the Hilarious Hypnotist at his exciting and interactive comedy show this weekend. The veteran comedian and stage performer has become a beloved household name on the South African entertainment circuit since his first performance three decades ago. The Durban-born entertainer, whose full name is André Grove, has toured South Africa many times.

For his latest stage show, “Sleep”, Grove will call on volunteers from the audience. He will then proceed to hypnotise them and get them to partake in various hilarious routines, ranging from acting like a washing machine to believing they are “Baywatch” lifeguards. Bring along family and friends and enjoy 70 minutes of pure fun.