Cardi B takes to Instagram Live to confirm split from husband Offset

Cardi B has announced that she is officially a single lady. This comes after much speculation that the renowned US musician and her husband, fellow rapper Offset, are no longer together.

Her announcement comes after fans noticed that Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, unfollowed her husband on Instagram, leaving many to ponder about the status of the relationship. To set the record straight, the “Up” hitmaker did an Instagram Live this week and told her fans that they are no longer together. Cardi B added that she felt like it was the right time to announce the split.

"I don't know if y'all have been getting clues from me from my live, I mean... or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music,“ the rapper said on Instagram on Monday. “When it comes to events and stuff, I don't think its true, I don't care to find out because I have been single for a minute now.” “But I have been afraid to like... not afraid but I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind.”

“But this has been for a minute now and I just feel like this is a sign. So, I wanna start 2024 afresh... open. I am curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I am excited." Cardi B announced she is now single via Instagram live https://t.co/DdCjfDKXrv — CardiBArchive (@cardibarchive_) December 11, 2023 Cardi B fans took to social media to chime in on the matter, with @fineasshalal__ commenting: “I won’t lie this make me happy and sad. I’m happy because she’s finally realized her worth and choosing herself and sad because we won’t be seeing cardi and offset in any lovey dovey videos again🥹😍👏🏾“ @Ms1hunnah added: “I like them together but cardi is that girl and deserves a man that is faithful and puts her first and if offset ain't doing it bye.”